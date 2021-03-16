MATT RESNICK
Dr. Marie Gardner provided an update on the Ottawa campus and online enrollment during Neosho County Community College’s Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting March 11. Gardner, Dean of the Ottawa and Online Campuses, said overall revenue was down for the 2019-20 school year. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, that trend has continued throughout the current school year.
Gardner speculated that the primary reasons for the decrease pertained to a newly-established director’s position, as well as a decrease in credit hours generated. The combination impacted both expenses and revenue.
“These two items together account for approximately a $55,000 change in profits,” Gardner told the board via Zoom. “The change in profit from the 2018-19 year to the 2019-20 year was $50,439, based on these estimates. So, if all things had been the same, we might have come out ahead last year.”
Gardner touched on several other topics, providing detailed breakdowns of an online campus project, training initiatives, Mobile Tablet Stations deployed for Fall 2020, new classroom technologies, and Online Campus credit hours.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody told The Tribune he was pleased with Gardner’s in-depth update.
“The online campus is so vital this year,” he said. “Not only because of COVID-19, but it solves so many problems for so many people. Because they’re able to take classes on their schedule, and not ours. So it’s very popular with non-traditional students. But this year it’s popular with traditional students as well because of COVID-19.”
Inbody said the Ottawa campus has always been vital to the main campus in Chanute.
“It represents about a third of our enrollment,” he said.
Title IX policy update
Title IX protects students and employees who are impacted by sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking. Several of the most important updates include:
• Complainants and respondents are eligible to use an advisor of their choosing (who can be an attorney) throughout the resolution process.
• New options for informal resolution (previously discouraged)
• Requirement to use formal grievance process for certain types of allegations. The process includes an investigation, a live hearing, questioning of the parties through their advisors, a determination by an objective decision-maker, and an appeal.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an Emergency Action Plan (EPA)
• Approved the 2023-24 Academic Calendar
• Announced the retirements of Developmental English Instructor, Patty McDonald, effective May 18, and Administrative Assistant to ABE/Receptionist for CLC, Gwen Roseberry, effective April 9
• Accepted the resignation of Advertising/Media Coordinator, Nancy Isaac, effective June 1.
• Approved the hiring of Gonzalo Carranza as Assistant Soccer Coach. Carranza has an Associates of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences from Anoka Ramsey Community College, and a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from Friends University. Carranza’s prior work experience includes Assistant Women’s Soccer Coach at Hutchinson Community College, Assistant Men’s Soccer Coach at Bethel College, and Head Women’s Soccer Coach at FC Wichita (Semipro). His start date was March 12.
• Approved the hiring of Brenda McNaught as Administrative and Technical Assistant for the Chief Financial Officer. McNaught has a Home Health Aide Certificate from Coffeyville Community College, and a Medical Assistant Certificate from NCCC. Her start date was March 12.
• Approved the hiring of Sydney Rice as part time Safety Officer at the Chanute Campus. Rice is currently a student at Pittsburg State University, studying Criminal Justice. Her start date was March 12.
