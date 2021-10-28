The director of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism is running as a challenger against three incumbents for three Chanute City Commission seats.
Jane Brophy has been Chamber director since 2007 and was previously the director for three years for the 31st Judicial District Court-Appointed Special Advocates.
She said she is not running because she sees anything inherently wrong, but believes it is time to take another step in working for the community.
“I’m really running just to give back in a different way,” she said, noting that the commission offers a way to give back that the chamber does not provide.
Some people think of the Chamber as part of the city, but Brophy said it is a stand-alone, self-sufficient entity. The city contracts with the chamber to manage tourism. The transient guest tax is the contractual payment, and the chamber does not receive funds from the city’s general account. The city is also a member of the Chamber.
Brophy grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School, then spent nearly 20 years working for Shell Oil Co. in Houston. She moved back to Chanute in 1999.
This is her first time to run for elected office. As chamber director, she has an ex officio position on the Chanute Regional Development Authority and Main Street Chanute boards, as well as heading monthly tourism committee meetings. She has also served as a private citizen on the Parks Advisory Board since its inception in 2006.
She said she supports other organizations where she is not active, and she has experience from Shell working with communities and on boards.
Brophy said infrastructure will continue to play a large part of the city’s goals, while keeping in mind not to overburden the citizens.
She said streets, roads and sidewalks will always been a part of the mix, especially the intersection of 21st and Plummer. Brophy also supports the idea that city utilities should be self-sufficient and favors the expansion of fiber-optic broadband.
She said she likes what the city is doing with its comprehensive improvement plan. She said she wants to build on that and see it continue, and applauds city staff for working on it.
“We need to continue to support them in what they’re doing,” Brophy said.
