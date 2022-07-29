MATT RESNICK
Kansas Republican Senator Kellie Warren said she is the perfect fit to be the next Attorney General for the state.
Based in Johnson County, Warren has received high-profile endorsements, which include former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and current US Senator Roger Marshall.
“I was an attorney for more than 25 years and a battle-tested conservative who has a record of fighting and winning against the left,” Warren told The Tribune, adding that she currently serves as the Senate Judiciary Chair and has overseen some of the most consequential conservative reforms that the state has seen in decades.
Warren is set to square off against Kris Kobach in next week’s primary election. Tony Mattivi is also running on the Republican ticket‚ while Lawrence-based Chris Mann is the lone Democratic contender.
Based on his recent record of losing, Warren noted that Kobach would be a poor choice for Attorney General.
“I don’t lose to the left in court,” Warren said. “(Kobach) lost to the ACLU, which costs Kansans $1.9 million in attorneys’ fees that we all as taxpayers have to pay. He was also ordered by a federal court to take remedial education classes because he didn’t know how to introduce into evidence.”
Conservative leaders across the spectrum have previously shown an aversion to Kobach, Warren said, and appear to be nervous about his far right-wing views and the potential policies that may arise from those.
“Conservative leaders across the state and at the national level have recognized that I’m the person in the race to get the job done,” Warren said. “The experienced attorney and the experienced leader of across the state of Kansas for policy.”
Warren noted that longtime AG Derek Schmidt was also a Kansas Senator prior to his election.
“I think that experience as a senator has served him well as an Attorney General,” Warren said. “It’s because he’s had to look at policy and vote and have a record that you could depend on when he was running for Attorney General.
“He’s had to vote just like I have on agriculture policy, energy policy, commerce, tax and education — the whole gamut,” she said. “I think it’s important that we as Republicans know the record of the person we’re supporting.”
