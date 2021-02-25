GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority board approved funds to improve downtown buildings, including its own. The board approved downtown revitalization funds to three businesses and also heating improvements to the CRDA office.
The CRDA will pay for half of a $9,520 awning project for the Tioga Hotel. The Main Street Chanute board has also approved a loan of $4,260 and a $500 grant for the project, requested by new owner Caleb Walsh. The board also approved $6,080 for renovations of 17 S. Evergreen for owner Michael Horgan, Certified Public Accountant. The total project will be $32,000. It approved $5,295 for renovation of JB Electric, 414 E. Main, which will total $21,437. CRDA Director Matt Godinez said he worked at the office at 1 W. Main during the recent near-record cold snap, and it was 50 to 51 degrees with the HVAC system on full. ”I think the HVAC system’s about as old as I am,” he said. “It’s a brisk building.” In addition to a bid from CDL, the board also approved energy-efficient exterior doors for a total project of $15,000. The work will be done in March or April.
Godinez also showed an early example of the CRDA website, ChanuteRDA.org, the logo designed by Chanute High School students has been updated with an official color, also called Jayhawk Blue. When it is active, browsers will be able to click on a restaurant and pop up its menu.
Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright reported that the organization does not plan to do a pub crawl this March due to uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, organizers are considering a shamrock hunt or blarney stone event. Main Street is proceeding with plans for Artist Alley in September, but a final decision may not come until August. Boatwright also reported that six more businesses are getting new awnings downtown. The CRDA has $30,000 in its downtown revitalization grant program.
Godinez also reported CRDA had accrued $100,000 in savings from its sales tax support.
Godinez reported the new Scooters coffee shop will open Monday and a business announcement is pending for a location on 35th Street. He also said American Rebel safe manufacturer has taken possession of a building in the city industrial park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.