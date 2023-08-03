Neosho County’s unemployment rate increased in June while the state as a whole saw a decrease.
The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) reported Neosho County at 4.2% for unemployment, up from 3.6% recorded in May. Of the 6,279 eligible workers in the county, 6,018 had jobs while 261 did not.
Kansas’ jobless rate went down from 2.9% in May to 2.8% in June.
"After remaining unchanged for seven consecutive months, the Kansas’ unemployment rate declined in June to end the second quarter at 2.8%,” said Secretary of Labor Amber Shultz in the June news release. “This is an increase from 2.6% one year ago, but is still one of the lowest unemployment rates recorded in the state of Kansas."
Allen County’s unemployment rate jumped from 2.6% to 3% month to month. The county had 6,305 people eligible to work with 190 unemployed. The county recorded 6,115 people working in June.
Labette County saw an increase from 3% in May to 3.1% in June. Labette County had 10,404 in the county’s workforce with 10,081 working and 323 not working.
Bourbon County’s jobless rate jumped from 3.3% to 3.8% month to month. It had 6,182 eligible people to work with 5,947 employed and 235 unemployed.
Crawford County reported its rate at 3.3%, which was up from 2.8% recorded in the previous month. Of the 19,272 people eligible to work, 31,811 were employed and 925 were not.
Wilson County’s unemployment rate went up from 3.2% to 3.3%. Wilson County had 3,746 people eligible to work with 3,621 working and 125 not working.
Montgomery County’s jobless percentage went up from 3.1% to 3.4%. The county had 14,764 eligible workers with 14,257 employed and 507 unemployed.
Woodson County saw a decrease from 3.8% to 3.6% month to month. It had 1,486 people in the workforce with 1,432 employed and 54 unemployed.
Cherokee County’s jobless rate jumped from 2.7% to 3.2%. Of the 9,839 eligible workers, 9,526 were employed and 313 were jobless.
