MATT RESNICK
TOPEKA — Chanute High School emerged with mixed results at Friday’s Class 4A State Tennis Tournament. Chanute’s doubles team is moving on, while singles State qualifier Lawson Collins was ousted.
In doubles-play, Chanute’s pairing of juniors Kaidan Frederick and Hayden Newton emerged victorious over Winfield, coming out on top in the third set super-tiebreaker. They then knocked off Topeka-Hayden in the quarterfinals, 6-1 6-3. The CHS duo was then upended in the quarterfinals by overall top-seed McPherson, 2-6 1-6.
“We really liked our (doubles) draw coming into the tournament,” said head coach Jeff Smith. “When we saw the bracket, we thought we could make some noise, and that’s just what they did. They won their first-round match, and then took care of business against a really good Topeka-Hayden team. They came up short against the overall No. 1 seed. But McPherson is a really good team and is expected to win this whole event.”
Smith said his squad struggled early, after coming out flat in the opening-round clash.
“That’s kind of been our ‘MO’ this year,” he said. “I liked the way they bounced back. They finally started playing our brand of tennis. Get to the net, put balls away, be aggressive, and go for shots. Once they did that, we were looking good.”
Smith noted that his squad has had to overcome much adversity after having the 2020 campaign canceled.
“They did get some experience their freshman year,” he said. “But having last year off, then coming here this year and taking care of business, was super to see. Looking to next year, they have a really bright future.”
The duo will look to extend their season with a consolation-bracket clash against Winfield at 9 am today. They can place as high as fifth-place, and no worse than 12th.
“The goal is to come out and string some wins together.”
CHS senior Lawson Collins dropped his opening match to El Dorado’s Hayden Greene. In consolation play, he relinquished a late lead to Pratt’s Michah Tatro.
“Lawson fought hard,” Smith said. “It’s his first time being here and was an accomplishment for him to make the State tournament. I know he was disappointed, but really proud of him and his effort.”
Smith said Collins was one of the “nicest” kids he’s ever coached, but that he needed to better control his emotions in his final match.
“Sometimes when you’re upset and getting down on yourself, two or three mistakes can turn into six or seven,” Smith said. “But he had an awesome career here. I couldn’t ask for much more.”
