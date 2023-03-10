Nothern 1

Lincoln Early Learning Center Principal Karla Nothern outlines the preschool’s new creative curriculum during Monday evening’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting.                             

 

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

Lincoln Early Leaning Center Principal Karla Nothern provided an overview of the school’s newly-implemented creative curriculum during Monday night’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting. 

Adopted for the 2022-23 school year, the curriculum strongly emphasizes the power of play.  

