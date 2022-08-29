MATT RESNICK
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams is pleased with how the school year has unfolded thus far. From budget woes to COVID-19 challenges, the district’s path to pre-pandemic normalcy has been difficult.
“There’s a lot of good excitement in the air,” Adams said.
Adams and his administration opened the 2021-22 school year confronted with hard decisions on the district’s masking policy. Further, uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 impacted the district’s day-to-day operations for a two-year period.
“Are we going to have masks or are we not? Are we going to have these activities or are we not?” Adams said. “I think for some (staff), they wondered, ‘How long will it be until I’m quarantined?’”
Adams said a level of constant anxiety was palpable.
“Obviously, some people were greatly affected more than others,” he said.” I just don’t see or feel that level of anxiety this year.”
The newfound zest is being felt districtwide, Adams said.
“It’s all the way from our staff to students, and parents even,” Adams said. “I’ve just noticed a different attitude, a different morale that’s much more positive.”
Staffing roller-coaster
Budget ramifications resulting from a lower student headcount took a toll on the district. Significant losses in state aid due to attendance decline forced the district to trim more than $750,000 from its budget — with that number falling short of its original $922,000 projection.
A total of 10 positions of varying classifications were eliminated. Still, the district hired 12 new teachers for the 2022-23 school year.
“The spring was quite a challenge as we tried to slash close to $900,000 and made some very tough decisions on staffing. Whether to fill or not fill positions,” Adams said.
Adams added that the district is essentially fully staffed as far as teaching positions.
“While at the same time, maintaining some good people-teacher ratios,” he said. “In my opinion, we came away with a huge victory in that regard.”
Adams has personally observed and likes the blend of returning and new teachers.
“I feel like there is a good opportunity for a really solid team in the classroom,” he said. “I love the attitudes of our new folks. It’s like everybody that is new is just elated to be here.
“I’ve received an email from a new teacher just saying how much they loved being in Chanute and how welcome they feel by our staff and principal. That kind of thing warms your heart when you get emails like that. We’re super-happy that people have chosen USD 413. We know there are a lot of choices out there.”
Security protocols
The district has been ironing out some kinks in the security protocols. A number of newly-implemented protocols took effect at the beginning of the school year, including stringent identification measures needed for entrance into district buildings.
“We’re still working through some of the technical bugs on a couple of the (front entrance) installations,” Adams said. “Generally speaking, it sounds like everybody’s getting used to it now.”
Delayed clearance into buildings is a new reality for staff, but those inconvenienced have managed to work around such issues, Adams said.
“To where they’re still able to get into the building on time,” he said. “There’s been a slight learning curve, as you can imagine. This is day 8, so in theory, everybody that’s come into a building on a daily basis has had several times to practice that.”
The district also spent the summer working to transition to a self-operational computer and phone software model.
They had previously outsourced services to a Kansas City-based technology company.
“It has gone very well and is probably 98 percent complete,” Adams said. “The network switched over, we have a brand new phone system and brought in the new security protocols.”
Adams is appreciative of the staff for their patience as Internet Technology Director Akul Patel and his team work to flush out any remaining issues.
“You come back and the expectation is my phone and computer will work, and I can print. We knew we wouldn’t hit 100 percent, because there’s always something that didn’t get properly connected,” he said.
Mailing error
The Board of Education will hear the final recommendation for its Revenue Neutral Rate as it looks to adopt the 2022-23 budget on Sept. 6.
Mailers pertaining to the budget hearing were recently distributed by county officials, but contained incorrect information. They stated that the hearing is set for 5:15 pm at 400 S. Highland Avenue — the building that was formerly Chanute High School, and is now the recreation center. The meeting is actually set for 5:30 pm at Chanute Elementary School, 500 Osa Martin Blvd.
While he anticipates a sparse public attendance for the RNR/budget hearing, Adams said the district will dispatch a staff member to 400 S. Highland to redirect traffic to CES. The hearing will be followed by the board’s monthly meeting.
Adams said he was in contact with the appropriate county of ficials and that they acknowledged the mistake. Adams also emphasized that he is not trying to be critical of the county’s error, but merely wants to ensure that the correct info is made public.
“Anytime somebody asks about the hearing, I’ve been trying to let them know,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.