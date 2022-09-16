GREG LOWER
A nursing-home resident has taken up paper craft to keep mentally active.
Abby Hegwald is bedridden because of knee problems, but spends her time making two- and three-dimensional artwork from paper.
“I have more fun than I should,” she said.
When she first entered nursing care, she made blankets, but said that became expensive.
Then she turned to origami, but said the instructions were too difficult. In January she started cutting the paper instead of folding it.
She gets ideas from the internet, which she draws out on the paper. But what she sees, she said, is not always what she gets.
“What you get is much better,” she said. “I wish I could draw better.”
At one time, the activity director had her cut out and demonstrate her work for other residents.
Hegwald makes paper flowers and wreaths that adorn her room.
“This is Abbyland,” she said. “Some of these are fairly simple.”
A 2D scarecrow hangs on the window, and she also made a shadow box and rooster.
“I can’t find a chicken to go with him,” Hegwald said.
Her first loves are gnomes.
“I’ve got hundreds of them,” she said.
The characters have utensils and there are baby gnomes as well. She made one gnome riding a unicorn.
“There’s some that don’t do anything,” she said.
She discovered the cross-hatch printing on the inside of envelopes works well for the gnomes’ whiskers. If she can’t find the color paper she wants, she uses a marker.
People who see the work enjoy it, but she gets the biggest reaction from those for whom she makes the crafts.
“I always hit the mark,” Hegwald said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.