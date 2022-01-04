GREG LOWER
ERIE – The Neosho County Health Department Administrator told commissioners Tuesday that current COVID-19 guidelines are in a very gray area.
Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr updated the commission on quarantine and isolation protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which she said will make it harder for the department.
“I don’t want to be mask police,” she said.
The latest guidelines recommend people who are sick should stay home. COVID-19 positive sufferers are supposed to quarantine for five days and then wear a facemask for an additional five days – if they’re asymptomatic.
The health department will have a harder time asking people to stay home, and Starr said her staff will ask people to quarantine until they are no longer sick.
The KDHE will also not accept home tests and will require that a COVID-19 positive test be confirmed by a lab.
President Joe Biden has promoted home tests, Commissioner Nic Galemore said.
Hospitals are also backing away from vaccination mandates, Galemore said, because of staff shortages. The current omicron variant may have to run through the population.
“Scary thought,” Galemore said. “It’s running through fast.”
In other business, 911 Director Lori Nally apologized to the Road and Bridge Department and its director Mike Brown for comments she made at the previous meeting. During discussion at the last meeting about radio communications, Nally had said Road and Bridge Department employees had used improper language.
Nally and Maintenance Director David Burnett also urged the commission to consider replacing a shed that houses radio equipment.
Nally submitted a written report on 911 calls during 2021 and said the number of calls had increased. Specifics were not given.
The commission opened fuel bids for No. 2 diesel and E10 gasoline and awarded the bid to MFA. Last year, the Road and Bridge Department only had one bid, but in December there were four. Because the fuel market is so volatile, Brown said, the suppliers couldn’t commit to the prices by the time the bids were reviewed. Tuesday the bidders submitted their quotes by email a half-hour before the meeting, and the commission awarded the bid within the hour.
Commissioners tabled a request for two weeks to close part of 210th road near where a bridge is out. They approved paying off the $28,740 balance on a road grader that had been traded in, and approved the hiring of a maintenance custodian.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth gave the commissioners paperwork to sign as county employees, and said she received pushback on packets she sent to all employees.
The packets required a signature that the employee has read the policy manual. Although there was discussion by previous Human Resources directors about updating the 2009 manual, those changes were never approved by commission vote, Elsworth said. Some employees are upset and have not signed.
The commission also approved a resolution to transfer payroll and HR duties to the county clerk.
Commissioners discussed and tabled a request by Elsworth to temporarily reinstate a 1994 purchase and bidding policy that was rescinded in 2020. Elsworth said she has studied comparable policies from about a fourth of the state’s other counties.
Commissioners Gail Klaassen and Paul Westhoff discussed issues with the Neosho Ridge Wind farm from the weekend weather. Westhoff said he received a lot of calls from both leasing and non-leasing residents about the noise, and Klaassen said it was disturbing that the operators did not take more action.
“I’m sorry that the weekend happened,” Klaassen said.
There was a lack of communication over the weekend, she said, and she felt an advisory committee headed by Stan Bassler should have been an avenue of dialogue. The committee is currently focused on replacing aviation lights with those activated by radar, and Bassler is on the agenda for the Jan. 18 commission meeting.
The wind turbines were shut off for about two hours, Klaassen said.
“It’s a machine, so it’s going to change,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.