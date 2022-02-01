GREG LOWER
ERIE – Discussion got heated over open records between the Neosho County Clerk and the Road and Bridge Director during Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown requested that he receive the original Kansas Open Records Act form for an information request. County Clerk Heather Elsworth has provided redacted versions that do not show the name of the person who makes the request.
Brown said the previous clerk, Randal Neely, provided the full request form, but Elsworth said she is following state statute and an attorney general’s opinion when she removes the name. Some officials consider the request an assault, she said, and mentioned both Brown and Commission Chair Gail Klaassen.
At times, Brown and Elsworth talked over each other and Elsworth became more enlivened when Brown brought up requests by her husband, Dusty Elsworth, during the conflict before construction of the Neosho Ridge Wind energy project.
The conflict goes back to negotiations on the Road Use Agreement between the county and Neosho Ridge developer Apex Clean Energy. Brown said copies of documents from Apex were sent to the clerk, commissioners and the Road and Bridge Department, but were missing when Elsworth became clerk.
Brown asked for the statute number, which Elsworth was not prepared to provide, she said.
Brown was crucified, he said, in public meetings over the document requests.
Klaassen said she would like to get an attorney general opinion.
The issues of access to the requested documents and whether Brown should know who made the requests are two separate issues, County Counselor Seth Jones said. He said the statute is either available or it isn’t.
In other business, Klaassen also responded to questions about statements she made at a town hall meeting with US Senator Roger Marshall. At the meeting, she was quoted as asking Marshall not to send additional COVID-19 pandemic relief.
At the town hall, Klaassen had raised the issue of future debt from the American Rescue Plan Act. At Tuesday’s meeting, she said the $3.1 million the county received from ARPA is in addition to earlier COVID-19 relief.
“There has to be a limit,” Klaassen said. “People need to get back to work, not wait for another handout.”
County resident Shirley Estrada, who asked Klaassen Tuesday about the comments, also read a comment from resident Melissa Warner concerned about ice from the Neosho Ridge turbines during today’s forecasted winter storm.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the commission met with County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp to look over changes in the Neighborhood Revitalization Program agreements and to discuss enforcement of non-compliance. Later, Stipp received approval for a firm to conduct an on-site inspection appraisal of Ash Grove Cement plant.
The inspection will be done in the spring or summer and cost $13,500. It has been seven years since the last inspection and its results will be for the 2023 tax year.
Brown received approval for a company to provide up to 5,000 tons of rock and gravel for roads at $8 per ton. He reported that crews were prepared for today’s anticipated sleet and snow.
“We’re as ready as we can be,” he said.
Road graders have tire chains installed and although they do not have front V-plows attached, that option is available. School bus routes have also been mapped, he said.
Rodney Warren with Caterpillar received approval on maintenance agreements for a road grader and two loaders.
Klaassen said she met with Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center CEO Dennis Franks and finance officer Katie Tinsley about the hospital budget. Although the county and hospital have different budget cycles, Klaassen said Franks and Tinsley agreed to the numbers Klaassen proposed, and the commission approved a quarterly payment of $469,360 from sales tax to fund ambulance maintenance.
