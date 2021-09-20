The celebration of 52 years of Artist Alley will begin bright and early Saturday.
Breakfast at Masonic Lodge begins at 7 am and registration for the Run for Ollie 5K is at 7:30 at Main and Lincoln.
Howard’s Toys for Big Boys, 201 E. Main, will host a Classic Car show from 8 am to 1 pm.
Artist Alley runs from 9 am to 4 pm, including booths, carriage rides, free face painting and balloons, pony rides, Chanute Public Library book sale, art demonstrations on North Lincoln, and exhibits in the Chanute Art Gallery, 17 N. Lincoln.
The Homecoming Parade is at 11 am, beginning at Katy Park. Jim Whaley will be master of ceremony/grand marshal.
Entertainment includes Mike Ashley’s 60s ReDux, 10 am to noon at the Main Street Pavilion, and Undercover — The Ultimate 80s Experience will play from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Main Street Pavilion.
At Google Earth, Brenda’s Dance will perform at noon.
At the Irene Neely Hudson Park (across from the library), Royster Middle School Vocal Plus will perform at 1:30.
See special Artist Alley insert in the Friday Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.