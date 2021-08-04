GREG LOWER
The Chanute Land Bank awarded the remainder of its moderate-income housing funds Wednesday morning and has one project lined up as soon as more money is available.
The board approved requests for a historic downtown building, two home renovations and two new home construction projects under the Chanute Housing Improvement Program. They also tentatively approved a downtown project when more money is available.
“I knew this would go quick and it did,” Kim Ewert with the land bank said.
The funding brings a total of 15 new housing units to Chanute.
The largest project will be the Barnes Building, 2 W. Main, which was approved for $12,000. Adam and Kristin Weilert, owners of The Wellness Center and Align Chiropractic, plan to renovate the first floor for their businesses and the upper floor as a 2,400-square-foot residence with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus room.
The funding is above the land bank’s $10,000 limit and is less than half of the total renovation cost.
The board also approved $24,496 for Advanced Systems Homes to build two new spec homes in the Osa Martin development. The company also plans to ask the city to donate the two lots and hopes to start construction on the 1,900-square-foot homes in January.
Randall and Suzanne Ellis received approval of $5,000 to renovate a one-bedroom, one-bath home of more than 400 square feet at 220 S. Wilson.
Travis and Regina Bogle received approval of $6,000 to renovate a rental residence at 1127 S. Central.
An application from Denise and Hunter Hastings to renovate a downtown building arrived after the previous four. The Hastings plan to spend a total of $8,000 for a two-bedroom, one-bath, 1,450-square-foot upper-floor renovation at 111 E. Main, starting in April.
The board also approved listing a home at 909 N. Garfield for $15,000. The land bank received the house as a donation and has put $9,000 into renovations. The list price includes $5,000 in credit that the buyer will receive after future continued renovations. They hope the house will sell on a timeline of six to 12 months.
