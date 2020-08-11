ERIC SPRUILL
HUMBOLDT — The City of Humboldt is currently putting together its proposed budget for 2021 and according to City Administrator Cole Herder, it is going well.
“The objectives of conservative spending and planned savings have increased cash on hand and cash reserves,” Herder said. “My primary concern was the effect of the pandemic on sales tax. Through June, sales tax is down $14,337 (9.56 percent) from 2019, but it’s not a direct correlation to the pandemic.”
The proposed budget includes increased revenue of $78,318 from increased property valuation and mil levy increase. Humboldt’s estimated property valuation increased $533,994 over the previous year, up to $9,228,425. The mil rate is up 3.024 percent from 93.742. The 2019 assessed valuation was $8,694,431.
Humboldt’s total expenditures for 2020 sit at $4,237,286. This includes $200,712 for street and highway, $156,330 for sanitation utility, $100,409 for swimming pool utility, $836,608 for gas utility, $730,254 for water utility, and $667,814 for sewer utility.
Herder asked the council to consider spending $10,000 for Economic Development.
Thrive Allen County has contracted with the City of Iola, Allen County, and Iola Industries as the economic development organization for the county. Each of these entities contributes $20,000 per year.
Herder said Humboldt could be included in the group if they participated at a level of $10,000 per year.
“The balance could be used for marketing, feasibility studies, or economic development activities,” Herder said.
In other news, Herder said the federal CARES Act has provided $2.4 million to Allen County for coronavirus relief, and on behalf of the city, he has submitted a reimbursement request relating to costs for personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies, reopening measures, overtime, technology and air filtration.
Herder says the city has spent $14,691 on COVID-19-related products from March 1 through July 31st. The Humboldt Public Library also submitted a request for $3,502.68.
Thrive Allen County is leading the effort to make sure cities are reimbursed for their expenses. Herder is a member of a steering committee, as well as municipal and economic development task teams, who plan to meet with Allen County Commissioners to approve the plan to submit to the State for approval.
At Monday night’s meeting, Herder informed the council that Humboldt is leading the area in self-response rate for the 2020 census. Humboldt has had a 77.5 percent self-response rate, followed by Chanute at 65.9 percent and Iola at 65.2 percent.
Kansas as a whole is currently at 67.1 percent, which is 14th in the country.
Work on Our Market set to pick back up
Humboldt, which currently does not have a grocery store, is in what is considered a food desert.
That should come to an end by the end of 2020.
“Things are coming together for Our Market and work on the store should be starting in the coming weeks with plans to open by the end of the year,” Herder said. “There’s a lot of work yet to be done. They are still working to finalize funding to match the USDA-REAP grant. The Welch family approached the county early in the year about a $144,000 grant, but progress stalled on the front end of the pandemic. We’re hoping to pick up where we left off.”
