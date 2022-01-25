MATT RESNICK
Neosho County has seen an exponential rise in active cases of COVID-19 in recent days with 645 currently. That figure is up by 216 from the week prior, according to information released Tuesday by the Neosho County Health Department.
Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said that she requested assistance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, with the goal of alleviating pressure felt by other local health entities due to the uptick in cases.
Starr’s request ultimately resulted in the deployment of eight members from the Kansas Army National Guard who are on hand this week to administer COVID-19 testing at drive-through sites.
“They were gracious enough to come work with us,” Starr said.
Central Park Pavilion was the site of the drive-through testing Monday and Tuesday. It will be held there again today from 7 am to 6 pm, and then relocate to 410 N. Evergreen to close out the week. A total of 83 saliva-based tests were administered Monday and 27 on Tuesday. National Guard members dispatched to Chanute were based out of various locations throughout the state.
“These soldiers get to come together and help support the mission,” said Army National Guard Major Jeff Mincks, who is part of a medical detachment out of Lenexa. “Without these guys that step up and tell our units that they’re willing to volunteer, we can’t successfully complete the mission. So it’s nice that we have people step forward and volunteer to help out in a time of need in the state of Kansas.”
Army National Guard member Sandra Hernandez was happy to volunteer her time for the cause.
“It’s important for us to represent that we’re more than just soldiers,” Hernandez said, adding that serving communities like Chanute is of the utmost importance.
Sergeant Joseph Landry said that a mission such as this is the reason he joined the National Guard.
“To help out communities and serve my country,” he said.
Local surge
Dr. David Guernsey, family physician and president of Ashley Clinic, touched on the impact local health entities have felt from the surge, noting that the sheer number of cases alone has resulted in increased hospitalizations.
“The omicron surge has been making things very hectic, not only in the clinic, but also in the hospital,” he said.
Ashley Clinic conducts testing, which has yielded a high number of positive cases of late.
“Our hospital is very full with lots of COVID-19 people, and we’ve been having COVID deaths, too,” Guernsey said. “It’s been really rough.”
Guernsey said transfers to other facilities in the state have been tough to come by.
“Not only for COVID-19 patients, but non-COVID,” he said, noting that he recently treated a patient with a major heart condition, but who would have been transferred out under normal circumstances.
Guernsey said most people don’t realize the amount of resources allocated for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“A lot of COVID patients are there for at least a week or two, so it takes up beds,” he said.
Guernsey has observed both mild and severe illness as a result of the current wave.
“Children, mostly, are doing pretty good,” he said. “They have more cold-like symptoms. A lot of adults get really bad fatigue, achiness, fever — and feel like they’re going to die. And we’re still seeing people die from it. Last week, I think we had someone die from it almost every day. It’s still a very deadly disease.”
Guernsey said he’s hopeful the omicron surge will soon subside.
“We’ve seen that with previous strains, where it kind of peaks and then levels off,” he said. “I expect we’ll see that again with this, probably in the next couple weeks.”
Guernsey’s advice to the public is to mask up and practice basic hygiene, such as handwashing. Guernsey also preached the importance of being vaccinated.
“I have not had anyone who has been vaccinated die on me yet,” he said.
Guernsey lauded the local medical community for persevering through a once-in-a-century pandemic.
“Get out there and thank your nurses, thank the people that work at your clinic and hospital,” he said. “It’s a group effort and everyone’s working really hard to try and take care of people.”
Guernsey added that citizens can chip into the effort by keeping themselves safe.
“This is the worst it has ever been, right now,” he said. “We’re not done with it yet.”
