Early May brings spring flowers, Mother’s Day and graduation, and the Thad Clements Invitational Track Meet. That is the norm, but we all know 2020 isn’t normal.
Mr. Thad “TC” Clements pointed out that this is the first cancellation of the meet in his memory.
“Praise the Lord, I am 91 years young and still kicking,” he said.
Clements was hired as Chanute High’s head track coach in 1968. Upon his retirement in 1994 during the 32nd annual Chanute Invitational, the event was named the Thad Clements Invitational Track Meet.
The year 1988 was the highlight of Clements’ coaching career when the Chanute girls track team won the Class 5A team title at the state track meet in Wichita.
“It was a once in a lifetime year,” Clements told the Tribune in a previous interview. “I’ve had a lot of state champs over the years, but for the whole team to win, it was thrilling.”
Led by standouts Cris Hall and Katrina Lawrence, Chanute took first place in five events.
“We didn’t have much depth, but we sure had quality,” Clements said.
Chanute took only four girls to state and competed in seven events. Chanute added two runner-up finishes to the five gold medals.
Hall, admittedly Chanute’s top female athlete ever, still holds the best state record in all classes in the high jump with a height of 5-11.
The pandemic social distancing rules will, of course, affect Mother’s Day on Sunday. We hope all mothers do have a special day, We asked readers: Tell us how the pandemic rules will or will not affect your Mother’s Day celebration.
Stacy Henson: For once, my Mother’s Day will not involve graduation/graduation celebrations. As a CHS educator for the past 20 years, I have always made time out of my day for my students, so it will be nice to enjoy the day without running around for graduation. Don’t get me wrong, I am thrilled we will be able to hold a traditional graduation for the kids, and I plan to be there in June! It will be a bit of a nice change to enjoy my day for me. ;)
Lindsey Donovan: Luckily I’m sheltering in place with my mama! Grandma will be getting some surprises left on her doorstep. I also made the decision to make my gifts/cards this year to avoid having to shop online or enter physical stores.
Mitzi Schoenhofer: My mom is not with us anymore. I’m working and making sure our residents have a nice Mother’s Day since there are still no visitors allowed in facility.
Lois Slater Donovan: I have Pecan Carmel Rolls in the oven right now and picked up a beautiful hanging basket from Tony’s yesterday. I will leave them on Mom’s (Lois Slater) front porch. We are all still sheltering in place.
Elizabeth King: I plan on spending the day at home with my baby! Probably just go for a walk! Then we will get Nana her gift!
Brenda Audiss: My mom is no longer with us. I will be stuck at home as I’ve been fighting a Viral Upper Respiratory Infection for a week. Yes, I’ve been in contact with my doctor.
Annette Thomas: Hoping to facetime with our mom.
Cindy Adams-Harrison: It won’t make any difference for me. My kids all live far away. One has a farm in Canada, and he’s always the first, and sometimes the only one, to call me. But he usually video-calls me almost every day anyway. Only difference, he will say Happy Mother’s Day to me. :) I don’t mind not getting anything as in gifts. I’d rather know my kids and grandkids are healthy, happy, and safe.
Julie Bright: Only two hours away, but still wanting to be at a safe distance for my mom and dad. I will hopefully be having a Zoom conversation with my mom through the help of my brother.
Shara Langreder: I’m going to do whatever we want to do. The continuation of the rules is ridiculous.
