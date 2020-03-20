GREG LOWER
The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chanute Regional Development Authority are directing people to assistance with the negative economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Changes to business operations caused by COVID-19 have impacted many in the community, even though people here are not sick yet. CRDA Director Matt Godinez said the organization is still active even though the office is closed to the public.
“We are definitely here,” he said.
The Chamber office remains open to the public, especially to assist members with redeeming Chamber gift certificates that help with their cash flow. It has been providing daily updates via Facebook on changes in business operations and event cancellations.
“We all need to be doing everything possible to support local businesses while staying safe and healthy,” Chamber Director Jane Brophy said.
People who are facing unemployment due to layoffs, furloughs and the economic downtown while consumers socially distance themselves can get information from the Kansas Department of Labor at https://www.dol.ks.gov/docs/default-source/default-document-library/ui-covid19-faqs.pdf?sfvrsn=3b4c881f_12
Godinez said the Small Business Administration has low-interest loans available, although they are not technically relief. He said he hopes a stimulus or grant package may become available. Brophy said the Chamber had sent out information earlier this week asking businesses to complete forms to assist with information needed by the State in support of an SBA disaster declaration.
On Friday the state launched a program to provide short-term, no-interest loans of up to $20,000 each to bars, restaurants, taverns and motels struggling to cover operating expenses because of the pandemic’s economic toll.
The program announced by Gov. Laura Kelly will tap funds the state has set aside to close deals to lure businesses to Kansas to instead make up to $5 million in loans. State Commerce Secretary David Toland said the total amount amount of loans could grow.
The program will supplement federal Small Business Administration loans that Kansas expects to become available within days.
Toland also said the state directed communities that have received $6 million in development grants, typically for sprucing up downtowns or making infrastructure improvements, to use them to assist struggling businesses.
Kansas Department of Commerce has started a program of assistance for hospitality businesses called the HIRE Fund. Information is available at https://www.kansascommerce.gov/covid-19-response/hospitality-industry-relief-emergency-hire-fund/
The program provides loans at no interest for up to 36 months, with no payments for the first four months.
Several Chanute restaurants have reduced their dining room seating while continuing to offer or adding curbside and drive-through service. Some that still continue to offer dining room seating have the curbside and drive-through options for customers who want to distance socially.
“Now more than ever is a time to shop local and take care of our own,” Godinez said.
Brophy echoed the need to take care of our community, asking everyone to please “Spend It in Chanute.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.