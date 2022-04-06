GREG LOWER
ERIE — The Erie Community Childcare Center in downtown Erie opened in January with support from two churches and the city and county government.
“The town has been so supportive,” organizer Kelly Diller said.
Discussions about the need for childcare in Erie began two years before the center opened Jan. 7 with 18 children from 11 families. Six weeks later, it reached its licensed capacity of 22 children from 14 families, with a waiting list of 20 children from an additional 10 families.
“We had moms that were pregnant,” Diller said about the families who signed up when they opened.
Diller and her husband, Chris, are pastors of the Erie Church of the Nazarene. The church’s vision is to meet the needs of the community, she said, so the small church has adopted a huge ministry in the childcare center.
Diller attended an Energize Erie meeting and saw the need for childcare in the town. She does not know the specifics about how many families with children in Erie need childcare.
“I don’t know the demographics, I just know the calls I’m getting,” she said.
The project began moving forward in April 2021, and organizers located a building in June.
The Neosho County Commission provided $27,000 in funding in August and the Erie City Council provided $20,000. The First Christian Church also donated, and the center has received individual donations.
“The whole community has provided funding,” Diller said. “The initial funding came from the Church of the Nazarene.”
The center is next door to the Masonic Lodge and rents its kitchen and front area for storage.
“It was the only building we could find that was sound enough in Erie,” Diller said.
The staff can provide support for children with emotional and behavioral special needs. The current building complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but Diller said she has not been contacted about children with other special needs.
“We would try and meet the need if someone called us,” she said.
Parents pay for a spot for their child in the center, which is the same price no matter how often the child attends. The center currently has 14 children aged 2 to 5 and eight children under the age of 2. Four more children who are school-aged siblings of children at the center attend before and after classes.
The center has five full-time and five part-time employees. It is a challenge to find people to work there, Diller said.
“I’ve got rock star employees,” she said.
Organizers are now starting to plan to build a center for up to 99 children. They are in negotiations to buy a site, Diller said, and groundbreaking is at least a year away.
“We’re just in the early stages,” she said.
The new center would have 20 to 25 full-time employees.
