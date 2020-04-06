GREG LOWER
The person who accounted for Neosho County’s lone positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has recovered, according to the Neosho County Health Department report Monday.
Health Department Director Teresa Starr said the patient is well and healthy and not showing any symptoms. The case was diagnosed when symptoms of COVID-19 appeared March 23, the Kansas Department of Health reported, and the patient was quarantined and not hospitalized.
As of noon Monday, Neosho County has reported 78 tests with negative results. Allen and Wilson counties have tested 56 and 33 people, with no reported positive cases. Crawford County has reported four cases of 160 tests with one person hospitalized. Labette County has five cases, one person hospitalized and 92 tests, while Montgomery County has reported nine cases, three hospitalized and 97 tests. Bourbon County has six cases and Cherokee County has five cases.
Statewide, Kansas has 845 cases with 198 people hospitalized and 25 deaths as of Monday afternoon. There have been 8,239 negative tests. The KDHE does not report the number recovered, nor deaths by county.
Oklahoma had 1,327 cases and Missouri had 2,722 cases as of Monday.
Starr said it would be impossible to say when or if Neosho County will see another case.
“I wouldn’t even begin to speculate,” she said.
Starr said if people are listening to Gov. Laura Kelly’s statements and stay-at-home order, they will take the pandemic seriously.
“If they look around them, they need to take it very seriously,” she said.
With the number of cases rising nationwide and after much public discussion, some residents and visitors in Neosho County are wearing face masks.
Starr said face masks are highly recommended but not required. How long to wear a disposable mask or whether a cloth mask can be washed depends on the manufacturers’ specifications. Starr said pharmacies sell masks and some people are making homemade masks.
Health Department
announces new hours
The Neosho County Health Department has announced new temporary hours effective immediately to answer COVID-19 questions:
Monday-Thursday 8 am to 8 pm
Friday 8 am to 4:30 pm
Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 2 pm
Please call (620) 431-5770.
The Erie office is open Fridays and can be reached at (620) 244-3840.
