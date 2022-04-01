GREG LOWER
Chanute and Neosho County sales tax declined in the most recent distribution from the state in the post-COVID-19 pandemic up and down.
The amount Chanute received from the state in March was down 15.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, but was higher than March of either 2020 or 2019. Neosho County’s distribution was also down by 15.7 percent from March 2021 after increases over March 2020 and March 2019.
Merchants send sales taxes to the state, which redistributes county and city sales taxes. The taxes distributed in March are from sales during February.
Chanute received $184,885 in March from a 1.25 percent sales tax while Neosho County received $326,628 from a 1.75 percent tax. The state’s sales tax is 6.5 percent. Chanute’s distribution in the same month of 2021 was $218,335, which was up 28.8 percent from the year earlier. The March 2020 distribution of $169,520 represents business before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Neosho County, and was up 5.6 percent from the $160,456 collected in 2019.
Neosho County’s sales tax increased 21.1 percent from March 2020 to 2021. The county received $387,596 in March 2021, $320,097 in 2020 and $279,146 in March 2019.
In her report to the Neosho County Commission during last week’s meeting, Treasurer Sydney Ball expected the total 2022 sales tax to be between the 2021 and 2020 totals.
Commissioner Nic Galemore cautioned that the increase may be due to the impact of inflation.
For the year to date, Neosho County has received $1.05 million. The total calendar year distribution was $4.3 million in 2021, $4.1 million in 2020 and $3.8 million in 2019.
Chanute’s distribution in the first quarter was $585,614, down $5,479 from the same three months of 2021. The total annual sales tax in 2020 was $2.2 million and in 2019 was $2.1 million.
Erie received $4,261.60 in March 2022 sales tax, Saint Paul received $2,437.43 and Thayer received $1.740.36. Humboldt received $8,990.24 in March 2022 sales tax.
