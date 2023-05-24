The Chanute High School Class of 2026 hosted kindergarten and first grade Monday and second and third grades Tuesday for PE Days at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Blue Comet boys go back-to-back, girls finish third in regional track
- CHA director’s experience helps on the job
- Church and state: Kansas Republicans reject systemic racism while fighting critical race theory
- Humboldt holds on late for regional baseball title
- With exit imminent, Adams steps back from long-term decisions
- Stephen “Steve” Kimberlin 1932-202
- Chanute man critical after Joplin incident
- CHS Class of ‘23 Graduation
- William “Bill” Weldon 1978-2023
- CHS students recognized at senior awards ceremony
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.