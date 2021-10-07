MATT RESNICK
The latest Gating Committee findings for USD 413 were released Thursday morning, with the district remaining at the same level as the previous week’s Green mask-optional protocol.
While the district is currently at 12 active cases and 60 in quarantine, the latest data reflects the dates of Sept. 29 through Oct. 5. For this timeframe, the district reported a half-dozen COVID-19 positive cases and 19 total exposures. The distribution of exposures are as follows: lunchroom, 7; classroom, 5 (2 from cheer); and home/daycare, 4. Additionally, 20 individuals districtwide were tested, with five having declined testing.
The Gating Committee meets once a week and is composed of individuals from the district and local health entities. The primary data point utilized for the district’s recently implemented Spotlight policy is the percentage of students and staff testing positive and those who have been exposed to a positive case. When positives plus exposures equal less than two percent of all staff and students, the district enters into Green protocol, in which masks are optional.
Yellow denotes that the positivity plus exposure rate is hovering between 2 to 4.99 percent. This requires mandatory masking only when social distancing is not possible. Additionally, the protocol requires visitors and spectators on district premises to mask up. Red protocol is triggered when the positivity plus exposure rate exceeds 5 percent, and requires mandatory masking for all individuals while indoors districtwide.
Due to an increase in positive cases, the district was under a mandatory masking protocol for the two-week period from Sept. 6-20. Since that time, it’s pivoted from Yellow to Green.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said he does not find the continued upward trajectory of COVID-19 positive cases to be of concern.
“We do not have any concern regarding these small fluctuations in active cases,” he said. “We fully acknowledge that there will continue to be effects on our student numbers as families gather for holidays (most recently Labor Day) as well as other community events (Artist Alley) that we fully support — but also recognize (that) will have impacts upon our numbers after these events.
“We continue to remain committed to analyzing our metrics on a consistent basis, and pivoting as necessary as the situation changes.”
A primary factor for the shift to mandatory masking in early September was a marked dip in attendance. Those numbers have since rebounded, Adams said.
“Our attendance has been very impressive, with the overall percentage exceeding that from the corresponding week a year ago,” he said. “Additionally, our total number of exposed students continues to trend at very low and manageable numbers that we find to be quite encouraging.”
Adams further noted that the district will remain in Green protocol until numbers warrant a change. Since the first day of classes Aug. 12, the district has tallied 69 positive cases.
“As a result of the collective effort towards these common objectives, the district will continue with the Green protocol of our masking policy,” he said.
