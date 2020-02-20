DONETTA DAVIS
Special to the Tribune
Chanute is known for having a very long and rich history. And much of that history can be found at the Chanute Public Library, where Arlene Hasty is known for helping community members research their families and the town. In addition to working in the library’s history room, Arlene was the children’s librarian from 1995 until she retired in 2017.
Arlene grew up in the German community of Bushton, Kansas. Originally named Sorghum, the town was renamed Bushton in the early 1880s because of the large number of wild bushes growing at the town site. Arlene was the last of three girls born to Lawrence and Marie Hohl. Arlene and her sisters, Loretta and Carolyn, could not get away with much in school as their mother was the school’s secretary. No hiding report cards as their mother would see them even before the girls. Their dad also worked in the school system as a janitor while he helped manage the family farm.
Arlene and her sisters spent a good amount of time playing outside, making mud pies, skating, riding bikes, playing with dolls, and playing the old game of Annie-Annie Over, which is played over a low building. Two teams are formed, each on their own side of the building, Annie-Annie Over is called and a ball is thrown over the building to the team on the other side. If the ball is caught, that team will run around the building, and either throw the ball at an opposing team member or catch and tag someone on the other team. Anyone tagged has to stay on the team that tagged them. When the last kid is tagged, that team wins.
While Arlene was going to college in Emporia, her oldest sister was planning a wedding to a man who was enlisted in the Navy. Arlene’s future brother-in-law had a friend who was not able to attend the wedding and Arlene’s sister shared her address with this friend, who was also in the Navy. He wrote to Arlene and they met in Emporia. That friend was Bill Hasty.
Bill was stationed in Connecticut, so when he would visit Chanute to see his family, Arlene would drive down to see him. Then, tag – she was it. She became a member of the Bill Hasty team. They were married in Bushton then lived in Newport News, Va., where Bill was an electrician on a nuclear submarine, until moving to Charleston, SC, for five years.
Because of Bill’s father’s declining health, the family – now including two girls Carrie and Anna – moved back to Chanute. The last child and only boy, Will, was born in Chanute. Along with raising children, Arlene worked as a teacher’s aide at Alcott School and at Fairfield. 4-H was a big part of the Hasty family’s activities.
Bill passed away in August 2001, and the kids are grown and have moved away, but they do get together for the holidays when Arlene loved to bake pies, cookies and cakes. Arlene also bakes for potlucks at the Lutheran Church where she has been a longstanding member. Arlene likes feeding the different birds and the squirrels that roam her property, and deer help themselves to the one apple tree on her property.
Every librarian has a favorite author and Arlene’s is Elizabeth George. Visitors to the children’s library will find the walls painted a pretty sea foam green, a color called Sea Cruise and chosen by Arlene for its brightness. While Arlene is retired, she does come back to help with the summer reading program sign-up on first day of summer and other library programs. When the library relocated to the Santa Fe Depot, Arlene recalls how the good citizens of Chanute and the library staff made a human chain from the old Carnegie Library at 102 South Lincoln to the new location at 111 North Lincoln, passing books one at a time till all the books were in their proper places. On May 9, 1992 – and $2 million dollars later – the new library opened. Arlene is proud to be part of the library’s and the town’s rich history and to work in one of the most beautiful buildings in all the state of Kansas.
