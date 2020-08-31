In the first community project for Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Mother Nature intervened on Saturday morning, but didn’t halt the effort.
“The oncoming rainstorm was a major motivator,” said Angela Haynes, an organizer along with her husband, Gilbert, and Gene Huston. “Everyone was ready to work as soon as we got there. We even had the first brush load ready before 8 o’clock.”
Angela said throughout the day they typically had 10 to 12 workers — some came earlier and left, and some came later and stayed until the end.
The volunteers cleared the backyard on North Garfield of brush and debris.
“This was such a community effort,” Angela said. “If someone could not donate time, they donated equipment usage or fuel/food to help keep us going. We really appreciate the community support that we have received during this project.”
