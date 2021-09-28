David Shannon is known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman and will be on the Chanute Memorial Auditorium stage on Saturday.
His velvety vocals are delighting audiences with songs from Elton John, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, Dan Martin, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Kodaline, Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli and more.
Accompanied by the fine pianist Benjamin Stayner and Ethan Gueldenzopf on drum and bass, Shannon will be presented as part of the Chanute Entertainment Series at 7 pm Saturday at Chanute Memorial Auditorium, 101 S. Lincoln.
The trio is fresh from a few days off following a concert in Monmouth, Ill., and is looking forward to performing in Chanute.
Shannon grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally for more than 25 years. He has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles, including The Phantom (Phantom of the Opera), Jean Valjean (Les Misérables), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd), Judas (Jesus Christ Superstar), and most recently Kevin T in the original London company of Come From Away. He was nominated for Best Actor at the Olivier’s (the British version of the Tony award) for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Beautiful Game. He also enjoys a busy schedule performing with orchestras around the world.
Renowned for his engaging style and charming personality, he just released his second solo album Abhaile.
“Members and guests of the Chanute Entertainment Series are in for a delightful performance of great music,” said Ruth Ports, auditorium manager.
If interested in attending, please contact Ports at (620) 431-5229 or (800) 735-5229 regarding season memberships or a single performance ticket.
