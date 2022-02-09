The United States Department of Agriculture awarded Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center a $1.2 million grant under its Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program (ERHC). The funding will enhance the medical center’s telehealth program and IT infrastructure.
“Rural hospitals have been stretched thin during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dennis Franks, CEO. “By enhancing our telehealth technology and our supporting Information Systems, we will be able to serve our patients more efficiently and effectively. We appreciate the support of the USDA.”
USDA’s ERHC grant is a 35 percent matching program, with NMRMC receiving $434,300 in federal funds.
The funding will improve a wide variety of information technology at NMRMC including hardware, software, backup systems, servers and patient room computers.
“We were thrilled to receive these funds as they will help increase our ability to use technology to best serve our patients,” said Anna Methvin, NMRMC Foundation director.
“In our grant, we said that USDA funding will help us promote a system-wide resilience and expand access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Franks said. “It is what we need right now – resilience to fight COVID-19 in the best manner possible. Investing in telehealth and our IS department is essential.”
