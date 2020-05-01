ERIC SPRUILL
While local pharmacies have not experienced many shortages to date, pharmacists are urging patients to call beforehand to make sure their prescriptions are in stock.
Many patients are asking to have their prescriptions filled early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pharmacies are running low on some of the more common drugs, including health supplements.
Mackenzey Sutcliffe, of the Medicine Shoppe in Chanute, said they are currently having issues getting vitamins.
“It has been pretty difficult to get supplements, such as immune boosters. Vitamin C is almost impossible to get right now, because everyone stocked up on them,” Sutcliffe said. “Then of course, drugs like hydrochloroquine (touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19) and Z-Pac (antibiotics) have been hard to come by as well. It’s not that we are not receiving it anymore, it’s just that we are not getting excess because suppliers just don’t have it.”
Joel Norris, of Cardinal Drug Store, said they have been trying to stock up on products because they have heard a shortage could be coming.
“Things like hand sanitizer, we can’t get that. But since we are a compound pharmacy, we are able to make an FDA-approved hand sanitizer,” he said. “There have been some things that we have had to ration because there is a very limited supply. We still have some masks and other safety supplies.”
Norris said, like many others, they are experiencing a shortage of hydroxychloroquine.
“When it first hit the news that it could possibly help fight the virus, people were scrambling to get it, which made it harder for the people who were already on the drug for other reasons. But we do still have enough for our customers who already take it,” he said.
Norris said he has been impressed with some insurance providers.
“Before, it was unheard of for an insurance company to approve a prescription before it was needed, but we have had a lot of success getting customers approved if they are trying to get the medicine they need in advance,” he said.
That is not always the case, Sutcliffe explained.
“For instance, we had a customer last week who had a prescription refilled and then tried to come in the next week and get it refilled again so she wouldn’t have to get back out,” she said. “We ran into some problems with the insurance company, because they refused to pay for it.”
With medical offices reopening and elective procedures resuming, healthcare professionals across the country who routinely send electronic prescriptions to pharmacies are getting overwhelmed by calls from patients saying their pharmacies are temporarily out of their medications.
Some providers are now recommending that patients go back to paper prescriptions so they can take them to another pharmacy in case their regular ones are out of stock.
“Our customers have been pretty good about calling in advance,” Norris said, “but it’s always a good idea to call and check in with us before having a prescription refilled.”
