MATT RESNICK
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams delivered sobering news to the Board of Education during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.
In a dress rehearsal for what’s to come over the next week, Adams said that declining enrollment figures and an enrollment-based formula for state aid are the primary culprits for imminent districtwide budget cuts that will likely include personnel.
“When your enrollment is declining, it will have impacts on your total budget dollars,” Adams said.
Adams is scheduled to deliver PowerPoint presentations, identical to the one at Monday’s meeting, at three district buildings. Royster Middle School was first up Tuesday, followed by Chanute High School today and Chanute Elementary school Thursday. Those are closed to the public.
The presentations are set to be capped off with a public town hall at 5:30 pm on Feb. 15 at the district office.
“I want people to have opportunities to not only be educated on the current issue, but also what we’re looking at down the road,” Adams said. “It’s a good chance for them to be able to ask questions and seek clarification.”
Adams’ primary objective is to untangle the complexities of the district’s $18-million budget.
“It’s complicated for a reason,” he said. “So this is a chance for people who may not deal with that on a regular basis to gain a greater understanding of the various intricacies of our budget.”
‘Family first’
“We’re going with our theme that we want to share it as a family first and then with our external stakeholders,” he said.
Adams pointed to multiple trends as the catalyst for the enrollment dip.
“We’re seeing an outward migration from rural areas to the more urban, suburban areas,” he said, adding that current projections show that five counties will house half the state’s population by 2030, “and Neosho County is not one of them.”
The other significant trend mentioned by Adams is declining enrollment amongst school districts statewide.
“Students are either exiting the system to private, home-schooling — or, just in general, declining enrollment,” he said. “So you have multiple events taking place.”
In his presentation to the school board, Adams drew attention to what he referred to as the district’s ideal progression for cutting the budget. The first step is to identify any additional revenue, followed by the trimming of low-hanging fruit — described as “extras that have minimal impact.” And then, reduction to staffing through natural attrition (retirement or resignation without replacement). If those steps fail, the district would have to resort to delaying or minimizing pay increases and/or a reduction in workforce. Adams said the district will have to be very strategic and intentional in order to avoid the latter two.
“You’re going to have some of your friends or colleagues that are going to retire or resign, and they’re not going to be replaced,” Adams said. “So that means that position dissolves. You’re going to have certain cuts to services that may not impact your student or child, but it may impact your neighbor’s child. We’re going to have to contract the system in multiple ways, and it will impact all of us differently.”
While there are plenty of unknowns, one thing remains crystal clear, according to Adams.
$1 million needs to be slashed
“What we know is that we need to contract by a million dollars,” he said, noting that the district budget needs to be slashed from $18 million to $17 million by June 30. He noted that 85 percent of the district’s overall budget is personnel expenses.
“If you were to cut building budgets to zero, it would save $400,000,” he said. “When you’re 85 percent personnel, cuts invariably have to come (from) human capital. But I want to emphasize natural attrition — that is my full intent.”
Adams said that none of the three classifications of personnel (certified, classified and administrative) will be immune to the cuts, but reiterated that he’s hopeful natural attrition will be the solution.
“Between those three classifications, the personnel cuts, i.e. attrition, will come from each one of those categories,” he said. “So as teachers resign, retire in areas where we can reduce – say a section of third-grade – we’re going to reduce that section by not filling that position. If an administrator leaves, we’re going to really look hard at, ‘Do we replace that administrator or is there a way to consolidate and effectively reduce that footprint?’”
Adams said it’s likely that classified personnel will take less of a hit. Classified personnel includes positions such as bus drivers and custodians.
“Because generally speaking, those departments are asked to run very lean as it is,” he said.
Adams’ PowerPoint included a slide asking “Where do we go from here?” It noted that the district’s largest classes are set to depart over the next several years, and that USD 413 cannot fly a half-empty plane.
“Decisions must be made upon keeping the district financially stable as we endure this storm,” the presentation read.
It also reflected on other budgetary impacts. Adams said base aid has been flat over a 10-year timespan, while revenue is currently at its statutory cap in all funds.
“Unfortunately, there is not any additional revenue to go raise,” he said.
Adams also explained declining revenue as it relates to inflation.
“If you have not yet felt the impacts of inflation lately, please come talk to me because I want to know what your secret is to that,” he said, adding that the district is not exempt from rising costs associated with inflation.
Weighted FTE overview
At October’s BOE meeting, Adams said that the district’s K-12 headcount had dipped to a 10-year low, but also that the weighted full-time equivalency (FTE) for the 2021-22 general fund budget was overestimated by 103. The final number was 110 less in FTE than what was budgeted.
For its general fund budget, the district estimated an enrollment of roughly 1,822 students for the current school year. The number publicly reported on Oct. 14 was 1,804, a number that was amended to 1,755 on Oct. 21 in the district’s weekly Gating Committee report. That was the number recorded on the district’s official headcount for Sept. 20, and reported to the state in early October.
The projected FTE is the primary instrument utilized to calculate the district’s projected funding and budget prior to the start of the academic calendar. In addition to the actual enrollment figures, the weighted FTE counts all students, with some being more heavily weighted if they fit into particular categories that are eligible for extra funding.
Because of overestimations, the district will not be able to recoup all of its state and federal dollars under the general fund budget. The FTE equation, for example, takes into account categories such as estimated weighted low and high enrollment, and estimated at-risk free and reduced lunch weighting.
The total overestimation will prevent the district from recouping approximately $500,000 in funding. A report released by USD 413 Communication Director Jared Wheeler in October stated that if the trend continues, the figure will ultimately reach $1 million.
“The number of physical students sitting in seats is less,” Adams said Monday night. “In Kansas, you have what’s called a weighted formula. And that weighted formula works to your benefit when students come, or works to your detriment when students leave. As students leave, your operational dollars follow with them.”
After peaking with a headcount of 1,951 for the 2010-11 school year, Adams told board members that the projected headcount for the 2022-23 school year will drop to around 1,650. The chart utilized by Adams spanned from the 2005-06 school year. The headcount, however, had remained well over 1,800 through the 2019-20 school year.
“You’ve kind of been on a slow decline since (2010-11),” Adams told the board.
Board feedback
Board member Jeff Caldwell said that the district is still very strong financially, and asked Adams to confirm as much.
“This district continues to be the envy of several with regard to cash balances,” Adams said. “Even with several of the projects we’ve been able to do recently, which have been a huge and tremendous impact to students, you’re still in a very healthy financial position — exceeding $10 million in cash on the last financial report that I saw.”
Caldwell attributed the district’s current enrollment predicament to being cyclical in nature.
“There’s cycles in life and this has been a downtrend that’s continuing in smaller pieces for a while now,” Caldwell said.
Adams told the board that he wanted to make clear that the district is not in dire straits, like several school districts in Kansas that are faced with bigger budgetary concerns than USD 413.
“I’m not sure if I have permission to share this, (Augusta Public Schools) will be shutting one of their elementary buildings, effective next (school) year,” Adams said. “You’re not dealing with shutting down buildings. You’re not dealing with RIF-ing (Reduction in Staff) staff, which is what those districts are looking at next.”
Board member Ross Hendrickson said he was pleased that Adams is going public with his PowerPoint tour.
“One thing that’s always hit me about Chanute is that it’s a community that really knows how to come together in challenging times,” Hendrickson said.
He is confident that the district will emerge from the turbulence in fine shape.
“It’s going to be a process, and I appreciate you laying that out,” he told Adams.
Board President Cassie Cleaver also provided input.
“I appreciate the fact that we’re talking about this now, instead of after the fact that it’s happened,” she said.
“This is a tough process to work through,” Adams said. “These are not fun conversations to have. To Ross’ point, if we can stick together, I’m confident we can weather the storm.”
PERSONNEL
After closed executive session, the board approved the following:
Resignations: Christie Fritch, teacher aide; Casey Godinez, CHS assistant track coach; Mandy Love, food service; Faith Montemurro, teacher; Lori Ohl, teacher aide; Brenda Seely, CHS ALC/ISS aide.
Employments: Danielle Bagshaw, .5 negate plan (supplemental contract negating planning period); Sheryl Bagshaw, .5 negate plan; Michael Bockover, food service delivery; Cammie Helton, technology secretary; Eric Holmes, .5 negate plan; Elizabeth Jackett, .5 negate plan; Kip Keeley, CHS assistant track coach; Matthew Kmiec, .5 negate plan.
Terminations: Antony Newman, library aide.
There were no retirements or transfers.
