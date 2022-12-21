The Kansas Weather Service forecast called for a low of 7 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 12 today.
Tonight is expected to dip to -2 with high Friday just 16.
There’s a 90 percent chance of snow today with 1 to 3 inches expected.
Key takeaways
• Dangerous wind chills tonight through Friday.
• Snow and blowing snow tonight through Thursday morning.
• Hazardous travel likely.
Actions to take
• Avoid travel if possible; otherwise consider adjusting travel plans.
• If you must travel, check road conditions before heading out.
• Avoid any outdoor activity, and if have to be outdoors cover any exposed skin.
• Monitor the latest forecast for updates.
