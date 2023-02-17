GREG LOWER
Main Street Chanute presented its annual awards Thursday evening to three local businesses and two top volunteers at its annual meeting.
Gene and Nancy Brooks received the award as Volunteers of the Year. G&W Foods received the Carter Ward award and K's Place received the John Barr award, while Inertia Health & Fitness received the Appreciation award.
The John Barr award recognizes a business for its economic investment in the physical appearance of a downtown business. Owners Kayla O'Neal and Kevan Lair received the award for K's Place, which hosted and catered the Main Street meeting. Dessert was from two businesses on Main Street, cookies from Miranda's Bakery and fudge from Cardinal Drug Store & Gifts.
The Appreciation award goes to a business outside of the downtown district. Jamie Fail received the award for Inertia and Daily Grind Nutrition.
G&W manager Jon Ewing accepted the Carter Ward plaque as a Main Street member who has given service above and beyond to the community.
Main Street Director Jillian Wilson discussed some of the highlights of the past year, including the Christmas Cookie Contest, the Parade of Lights, Shop Small Saturday, Trick or Treat on Main and the Spook Parade , and the Farmers Market.
The 53rd annual Artist Alley was the highest grossing so far, she said, and the Main Street Chanute dispersed $39,000 in grants and loans in 2022, all of which are paid up to date.
This is Wilson's first year as director.
"Everything was a first for me," she said.
She also named nine businesses and colleges that joined Main Street last year, and said there were four that have joined so far in 2023.
