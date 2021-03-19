MATT RESNICK
Royster Middle School has tallied only a handful of COVID-19 positive cases since January, and Principal Don Epps is extremely pleased.
“We’ve had a very good run since January with COVID and quarantine situations,” Epps told The Tribune. “We’ve been getting better each week. We’re very excited about finishing up the school year strong, and trying to get back to normal as much as possible.”
Epps said every measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a change in social-distancing measures for schools, trimming required distances to remain apart in classrooms from six feet to three feet. Epps indicated that RMS will remain at six feet for the time being, but said a final decision has yet to be made by the district.
“It’s been amazing how the kids have handled it,” Epps said. “We want to create as many situations as possible to make sure our kids are safe. Most of the kids don’t even know their mask is on anymore. It’s become a normal part of their lives.”
Epps said the district’s ability to be proactive was key to combating the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
“We took it very seriously from the beginning,” he said. “We didn’t wait for things to happen. We were prepared going into the school year and made adjustments each day. We would always try to make the change before it became an issue.”
Epps said he and district principals Matt Koester and Eric Hoops served as COVID-19 contract-tracers.
“So that really helped out the county in that regard,” he said. “We knew our kids, our situation, and our classrooms. That was a big part of our job, especially from Halloween to Christmas.”
Epps added that it was a total team effort, and that substitute teachers have been at a premium during the pandemic.
“Everyone pitched in,” he said. “We had teachers quarantined teaching from home. It was amazing how everyone came together to keep the doors open and kids safe.”
Epps said he believes the vast majority of Royster’s COVID-19 cases originated from personal contacts, outside of school premises. Epps said it’s something he can’t prove, but that it was gleaned from contact-tracing evidence.
“We had a lot of quarantines early on,” Epps said, “but they weren’t turning into positive cases. And that’s a really key component. Once we realized it wasn’t spreading in the classroom, we went to a modified quarantine process.”
Major COVID-19-related decisions were based off data, according to Epps. He said the implementation of block scheduling helped to limit the number of students streaming into hallways after class. He referred to it as “interaction points.”
“We also limited the number of kids per lunch table,” he said. “We took a lot of proactive steps that really played a key role.”
Epps lauded the district’s ability in avoiding any major interruptions in the seasons of its athletic teams.
“The kids this year have gotten to do everything they’ve done in the past as far as playing sports and being involved in activities,” he said. “Our high school and middle school admin has done an amazing job of keeping the kids active and allowing as much participation by parents as is allowed by the state.”
Epps said everything the district has done is about “providing a safe education for kids.”
“We’ve been very reflective, and have done it week-by-week, day-by-day,” he said. “As we learned these things, teachers got more comfortable, kids got more comfortable, and we got into a groove. We’ve really been innovative over the past year. Everything is on track to where we want to get to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.