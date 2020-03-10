Chanute police made more arrests in 2019 than in the previous year and took more reports of crime, an annual report shows.
Police Chief Raymond Hale gave the written report on police, municipal court and animal control statistics to Chanute city commissioners before Monday evening’s meeting.
The report shows 1,940 arrests in 2019, up from 1,682 five years earlier. The number of arrests over the period peaked at 2,136 in 2016 then declined to 1,942 in 2017 and 1,805 in 2018.
The number of uniform crime reports followed a similar pattern. It started with 1,159 reports in 2015, increased to 1,210 the next year, then declined to 1,080 in 2017 and 932 in 2018 before rising again to 1,082 in 2019.
The number of routine calls jumped by 2,674 in 2019 to 18,129 from 15,455 the previous year. That number was 15,580 in 2015, 16,184 in 2016, and 15,392 in 2017.
There were 18 traffic accidents involving injuries in 2019, up four from the previous year when 2018 was the lowest of the five-year period. The highest number of injury accidents was 26 in 2016.
Officers issued 787 traffic citations and had 25 cases of driving under the influence in 2019. There were 2,469 crimes against property, people or the peace.
Animal control officers impounded 256 dogs in 2019, the highest number over five years and up from 187 in 2018, the lowest number. They also had the highest number of bite reports over the five-year period with 42 in 2019. Officers also impounded 88 cats, up from 82 the previous year.
They issued 337 licenses in 2019, down from 455 in 2015.
Municipal Court handled 787 violations with fines totaling $137,863 in 2019. In 2015, the court collected $170,660 in fines from 733 violations.
