American Legion Post 170 has announced that in order to comply with current COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a Memorial Day service this year. 

However, they will be placing memorial flags at the local cemeteries and will be needing a lot of help. If anyone can help out with this project, please meet Saturday morning at 8 am in Memorial Park Cemetery on 14th Street. With enough help, volunteers should be able to accomplish this and still comply with social distancing guidelines.

The Legion says:

“Thanks in advance for your support of our veterans. ‘For God and Country.’”

