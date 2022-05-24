GREG LOWER
An organization that benefits disabled veterans held a fly-in and presented a special wheelchair to an Allen County vet last weekend.
Operation 1 Veteran Inc. provides tracked wheelchairs to disabled veterans, spokesman Leon Smith of Chanute said. On Saturday, the group presented one to a former Cherryvale veteran and his wife.
Eric Broderson, who previously lived in Cherryvale and Iola and now lives in Coweta, Okla., served three tours overseas, but was disabled in a stateside accident, Smith said.
Broderson served with the 891st Engineer Battalion, but he and his wife were injured when their vehicle hydroplaned, overturned and they were both ejected, Smith said.
Although the group’s primary focus is to assist veterans, Broderson’s wife also tried the chair Saturday. Smith was injured while serving with the 891st, and wanted to help as a way of giving back.
“He was one of our own,” Smith said.
Supporters held a fund drive and raised $19,000 from the community, Smith said. Saturday they presented it to Broderson at the Allen County Airport near Iola.
The presentation was part of a fly-in that drew 20 historic warplanes to the airport, dating back to World War II or before. To recognize Vietnam veterans, organizers brought in a Huey helicopter to give rides.
The group has provided wheelchairs since 2018. The motorized wheelchair given to Broderson was from Minnesota manufacturer Action Trackchair. Smith said it also supports the patient in an upright position, which helps improve circulation to the lower body.
Information about the group is available at op1vet.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.