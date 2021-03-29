A Chanute woman was killed in a Topeka shooting Friday night in which two other people were injured. Two suspects have been arrested.
Kristi A. Rodriguez, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at about 10:20 pm Friday at a home in southeast Topeka. Officers are investigating whether a two-vehicle crash nearby may be related.
The two injured shooting victims were not identified.
Devonta B. Miller, 28, Topeka, and Harlee E. Borders, 21, Marysville, were arrested Saturday morning in Manhattan with the cooperation of the Riley County Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol.
Both are charged with one count of first degree murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated endangering a child, and one felony count of failure to stop at an accident. Miller also faces a charge of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.
