ERIE — The Neosho County Sheriff Office is doing pretty well with staffing, although discussion at last week’s county commission meeting indicated otherwise.
Neosho County Commissioner Paul Westhoff noted during the Aug. 30 commission meeting that the department has struggled to fill open jail staff positions for an extended time. Westhoff broached the topic during a budget work session centered on the Road and Bridge department, indicating that the jail could also use further incentives aimed at hiring and retaining personnel. Commission Chair Gail Klaassen disagreed, noting that the sheriff’s office received pay increases two years ago and was doing quite well. She added that the county has diverted additional resources for upgrades to the jail.
“These last couple of years have proven that investing more into the Sheriff’s department has improved employment and the overall healthiness of the department,” Klaassen told The Tribune.
While the department has turned away many applicants due to an inability to pass mandatory testing or a background check, the jail still has 11 of its 13 non-administrator positions filled. For the most part, however, qualified applicants have been lacking.
“We might put out an ad and have people apply and one person shows up for the interview,” said Undersheriff Adam Bennett.
A deputy begins at $17.20 per hour, while the starting rate for a correctional-detention officer (jailer) is $15.25. A part-time detention officer starts at $16. A step-raise after the completion of a six-month probationary period kicks in for the deputy-patrol position, increasing the hourly wage by 80 cents. After two years of service, the rate increases to $19 per hour upon successful completion of required classes to become classified as a “Deputy 2.” After five years of service and additional classes, it maxes out at $19.50 for Master Deputy. There are no step increases for the position of jailer.
Additionally, NCSO tacks on a 40-cent nightshift differential for personnel working at any point between the hours of 6 pm to 6 am. By contrast, shift-differential for the Kansas Highway Patrol is set at 75 cents. Bennett indicated that the increased pay was a good start, but that more still needs to be done to help with recruitment and retention.
“It was helpful at the time, but we’re still not competitive,” Bennett said. “Because as soon as we got bumped, all the agencies around us got bumped as well.”
Bennett said the county’s insurance benefits are integral to retaining personnel. During the work session, Commissioner Nic Galemore said the county’s insurance package is worth an additional $3.50 to $5.70 an hour. Klaassen seemed to imply that the package options, which include three different deductibles to select from, were hurting the county’s bottom line. Klaassen also wants further inquiries made into potential cuts in that area.
“We have very good insurance,” Bennett said. “We’ve actually lost people in the past when (the commission) starts talking about changing our insurance or making it more expensive.”
Klaassen said the commission should look to previous sheriff’s office decisions a template to bolster the overall health of the Road and Bridge department.
“We need to do some investing in our employees there and raise wages to get people hired,” Klaassen said.
While the Road and Bridge department does not have a set starting rate, it’s lower than that of the jail staff. Director Mike Brown indicated that the average starting pay for road and bridge personnel was $15.00 per hour, although new employees often start at less than that. During the work session, Brown asked commissioners for a 20-percent pay increase across the board for road and bridge personnel. While commissioners remain undecided, Klaassen suggested that a 10 percent rate increase was more reasonable.
Thuston investigation update
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor recently told The Tribune that he was slated to meet with officials from the Kansas Attorney General’s office in relation to the ongoing investigation of Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston and his office. Taylor had previously met with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on multiple occasions, after initially forwarding to them complaints related to potential criminal misconduct of office dating back to November.
“The Attorney General’s office will be the prosecutor on the case,” Bennett said. “The KBI is the investigative agency.”
The meeting with the AG’s office was originally scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 22. Due to an illness with one of the attorney’s reviewing the matter, the meeting has been moved to next week, according to Bennett. He declined to divulge further details, including whether or not charges would be filed.
“It’s still an open investigation, so we can’t discuss it,” Bennett said.
