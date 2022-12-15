ERIE — Neosho County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp apparently presented county commissioners with an inaccurate description of the city of Chanute’s interlocal agreement for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.
Commissioners had been holding off on approving the county’s NRP agreement due to what they believed was missing or differing verbiage pertaining to a tax-delinquency clause in the city’s final draft.
After referencing the issue during the Dec. 6 meeting, Stipp told The Tribune on Wednesday that she believed the city’s agreement ejected approved applicants from the program for a year if their taxes became delinquent, but then allowed them to re-enter the NRP. The county, however, wants individuals permanently barred from the program over delinquent taxes.
Stipp provided commissioners with documentation of the city’s proposal just prior to the commission’s Nov. 29 meeting. Chanute’s interlocal agreement was approved at the Nov. 28 city commission meeting and published two days later.
The city’s agreement states, “If at any point during the taxpayer’s NRP period their taxes are delinquent, they will no longer be eligible for rebate and shall be permanently removed.”
County Commissioner Nic Galemore told The Tribune on Wednesday that he was led to believe otherwise.
“That’s what the appraiser gave us,” he said of Stipp. “That was her concern to us — that it stated they could be delinquent or not pay or be late.”
Galemore said that sections of Stipp’s document had been highlighted, but that the wording was still too vague.
“We were told by the appraiser that the wording was not matching and that’s what we were going off,” Galemore said. “She gave us a copy of the city’s NRP contract.”
At the Dec. 6 meeting, Galemore noted that he had been in contact with City Manager Todd Newman prior to the city approving their NRP agreement Nov. 28, and that the purpose of the discussion was the discrepancy in wording.
“Who is Todd Newman?” Stipp asked Galemore.
During her interview with The Tribune, Stipp again indicated she was unfamiliar with Newman.
“Can I have some time to read this?” Stipp asked, referring to the Dec. 14 Tribune article. “Because I have no idea what we’re talking about or who Todd Newman is.”
Stipp ultimately concluded that she believed the city’s tax-delinquency wording did not match what was in the county’s NRP agreement.
“That is correct. The city’s wording does not remove the entity from the program — it only removes them that year. Ours removes them permanently,” she said. “Unless (the city) was able to provide a different document than what I was able to see, I haven’t been given anything that might have been updated or changed.”
Galemore told the Tribune that commissioners received the physical document from Stipp, but added he may also have an electronic copy.
He also noted that Stipp has her hands full.
“We’re trying to get on the same page,” he said, adding that having to monitor the potentially differing NRP agreements “is pretty dang difficult.”
Galemore said that he’s a proponent of NRP.
“I think it’s created a lot of capital improvement in Neosho County,” he said.
In addition to commissioners, County Counselor Brett Heim also seemed confused over the wording.
“One thing we’re hoping to see in the interlocal agreement was that the county would manage the program, and if the county disqualified you, that was it. But I’m not seeing that in the proposal we got today,” Heim told commissioners, seemingly unaware that it had been approved by the city and USD 413 in the days prior to the county meeting. “We just got the information from the city a couple minutes before the meeting. I’ve gotten two emails from counsel on it since.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen informed Heim that the issue needed to be quickly remedied.
In order to meet the state’s mandatory Jan. 1 deadline, commissioners are now planning to approve the county’s interlocal agreement at their Dec. 20 meeting.
“If you fail to comply with the program and the county says you’re out, I think all the entities involved need to honor that,” Heim concluded. “We need to have a consistent practice and policy for everyone.”
During a phone interview with The Tribune Wednesday evening, Heim said he confirmed after the Dec. 6 meeting that contract language with all entities was correct and approval for the county’s agreement is for approval on Dec. 20.
“We have everything we need from each entity,” he said. “All the language is consistent, and I anticipate that it will be approved at next Tuesday’s meeting.”
Heim acknowledged the communication breakdown between the various entities, which also includes Neosho County Community College.
“I think there has definitely been some miscommunication,” he said. “I haven’t seen the version Tohnjua received, precisely. I know that the digital versions we received didn’t have that language in it, but subsequent versions did.”
Heim said that he believed the city had approved revisions to its agreement at its Nov. 28 meeting. If so, it should have been apparent to county commissioners by Dec. 6.
“Whether there was something lost in translation, or whether the drafts of the documents weren’t the most recent, I couldn’t say,” Heim said.
Despite the confusion, Heim said that it should be smooth sailing from here on out.
“There is no controversy. Everybody has gotten the right information to the right people and we’re all in possession of the documents and ready to go,” he said.
