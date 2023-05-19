Dozens of Chanute High School students were recognized at Senior Scholarship Night Wednesday at the CHS auditorium. Thousands of dollars were awarded throughout the evening, including from many local entities.
CHS students recognized at senior awards ceremony
- By Matt Resnick | matt@chanute.com
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Church and state: Republicans revel in divine plan to turn Kansas into ‘conservative sanctuary’
- Chanute man critical after Joplin incident
- William “Bill” Weldon 1978-2023
- Chanute produces early and often to win regional baseball championship
- With exit imminent, Adams steps back from long-term decisions
- Grace W. Warstler Cass 1922-2023
- Church and state: Kansas Republicans reject systemic racism while fighting critical race theory
- NCCC Trustees celebrate end of 2022-23 academic year
- Mary Alice Perez 1939-2023
- Humboldt holds on late for regional baseball title
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.