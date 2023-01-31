GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to take control of the county attorney’s diversion fund.
The action, initiated by 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore, will move the funds from a Community National Bank account to a Bank of Commerce account controlled by County Attorney Linus Thuston, County Treasurer Sydney Ball and County Clerk Heather Elsworth.
It will require county commission approval for account payments and will take away the ability of former county employees to write checks, commissioners said.
Galemore also wants an accounting of the diversion fund over the past three years. Ball said putting her name on the account should provide access to past statements.
His motions were prompted by discussion at the Jan. 17 meeting, Galemore said, which has been a longstanding issue with him.
“I’m done with it,” Galemore said. “We need to have hands on, know what’s in our account balances. I can’t wait any longer. It has to come to a head.”
The diversion fund includes restitution and other fees in criminal cases where defendants receive a probation of sorts in lieu of jail time, and the money usually goes to court expenses. The diversion fund is one of those that has been mentioned in audits for irregularities, Galemore said.
Part of the issue is that the county attorney has not deposited funds from the diversion fund to the county fund for about six months, Galemore said.
“We are sitting on, could be, thousands of dollars in somebody’s office,” he said. Another concern is that checks paid to the county attorney may be void after 180 days.
Previous county attorneys and other counties use the treasurer’s office as the payment point, Galemore said. Neosho, Montgomery and Labette counties are required by state law to maintain courtrooms in high-population cities outside of the county seat, and Crawford County also has court offices in two locations. Commission Chair Gail Klaassen questioned at the start of the discussion whether the bank would honor the move, if the commission has the authority, and whether requiring diversion payments at the treasurer’s office in Erie would put a hardship on Chanute defendants.
“If we were in the same town or in the same office, I wouldn’t have a problem with it,” she said.
The action required a series of motions for approval. First, the county will update the checking signature card for Community National Bank to remove authority for the employees who have left and to add Ball and Elsworth. Then Ball will set up a Bank of Commerce account with check authority for Thuston, Elsworth and Ball.
Thuston will have to sign the new signature cards for them to take effect.
Ball said she was not comfortable handling the county attorney’s business.
Galemore wants an accounting of the diversion fund for the next commission meeting Feb. 22.
In discussion with Thuston, Klaassen said, he told her that the commissioners could come to his office at the Chanute judicial center to look at the books.
Galemore is also concerned about county funds going to a private law firm Thuston hired over an ethics complaint.
“Where was the motion to engage him for a personal ethics case?” Galemore said. He said an engagement letter came in January 2021 or 2022, and proposed litigation for a refund of the payments.
Sheriff Greg Taylor, who arrived at the meeting after following the discussion on YouTube, said he has an investigation into the law firm bills and offered to provide findings to County Counselor Bret Heim.
The issue was tabled for further research.
Other county business
County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp warned that taxpayers could see a hike in property values. Stipp is one-third of the way through setting values, which are significantly going up, she said.
“This is going to hit people hard this year,” she said.
So far, a majority of residential properties have increased 11 percent and commercial properties are up 10 percent.
Agricultural properties are going down. The values are set at the state level involving a rolling eight-year average of crop prices.
Commissioners also approved two pre-paid cash cards for the appraiser’s office for employees to check out and return with receipts.
Among business planned for the Feb. 22 meeting, commissioners said they would resume discussion on county employee raises that was tabled from last year. The commission will meet at 1:30 pm for a work session before the regular meeting.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown presented design and engineering for replacement of a bridge on Elk Road north of Chanute, which the commission approved at a cost of $234,000.
The bridge itself will cost more than $7 million, with $5.4 coming from the state and $2.2 from the county.
“It’s something we can’t pass up,” Klaassen said.
“It needs to be done and you’re not going to get a better deal than this,” Brown said.
A past study estimated that the route, which was once US-169, handles 3,500 cars a day.
Klaassen raised concerns about where they would get the county’s portion. She proposed freezing the American Rescue Plan Act funding from COVID-19 pandemic relief and the Payment in Lieu of Taxes funding from the Neosho Ridge windfarm until officials can figure out where else they may find the bridge funds.
The county has more than $5 million in reserve funds, Galemore said.
Klaassen replied that good budgeting recommends three months of cash in reserve, which would come to $3.7 million. She wanted to get with the treasurer to see how to commit funding for the bridge, she said.
It will be about two years before the funds are necessary, Brown said.
Brown also said that a bridge on 210th west of Chase Road will cost $350,000 each to replace two structures with cement box culverts. Klaassen was unsure if the road has enough traffic to warrant that expense.
Commissioners approved a resolution for a permanent speed limit decrease west of the Plummer and 21st Street intersection.
County 220th Road, which becomes Chanute’s 21st Street east of Plummer, will be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 45 mph between Brown Road and Douglas Road, which is Chanute’s Plummer Avenue. The Orizon Aerostructures plant is on 220th between Brown and Plummer.
The commission previously approved temporary speed limit reductions on 190th between US-169 and Chase Road and between 190th and 200th roads on Chase, which is Chanute’s Country Club Road. Those reductions will be lifted after the Plummer-21st Street project is complete.
Westhoff and Brown tussled again over a request by Westhoff for an executive session to discuss non-elected personnel.
When Brown asked, Westhoff admitted the session would be about Brown, and Brown urged the matter be in open session. He again said that Westhoff abused the executive session process.
“I am one of your bosses,” Westhoff said. “You’re not my boss. You don’t tell me what to do.”
The commission held an executive session for personnel, but took no action. A following session on personnel named Health Department employee Amy Cope as the County Employee of the Month for February.
Commissioners approved an amendment from HR/Payroll Administrator Cindy Stockamp for the sick leave policy related to COVID-19.
They postponed the deadline for a Neighborhood Revitalization Program project for one month before they consider a six-month extension.
Melissa Duff originally applied for NRP to construct a house, which has been completed. The extension would allow more time to construct a shop that was added to the plans later, and has been delayed by supply issues.
Klaassen wanted paperwork on the house portion of the project before granting an extension. After a previous extension, the completion deadline was Feb. 17, which is before the next commission meeting. The action Wednesday moves the deadline to March 17, giving the commission time to consider a six-month extension.
Commissioners heard in the public comments from southern county resident LeRoy Burk, who invited them to see the aviation warning lights on the Neosho Ridge wind turbines.
“It’s a lot different looking at the lights from Chanute,” he said.
Burk was a vocal opponent of the project and is a member of a committee seeking to require radar-activated warning lights on the 139 towers.
“We had quite a fight over those turbines,” he said. “We’ve got monstrosity turbines. Some of us have really suffered on it.”
He said 70th road needs improvement and was damaged during the project construction.
“I blame it on the turbine people,” Burk said, adding that he confronted truck drivers using public roads instead of the designated routes that the drivers said were muddy.
He also raised concerns about Kansas Department of Transportation projects, including a bridge replacement on US-59 that will take approximately two years.
