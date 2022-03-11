Parsons Sun
PARSONS — Labette Health experienced a network security breach, the hospital announced Friday.
Labette Health “experienced a data security incident,” which affected personal information of both patients and staff, said a news release issued Friday by Labette Health.
The release said there is “no evidence to suggest that any information has been misused.” To be cautious, however, Labette Health sent out written notification Friday to anyone whose information may have been impacted.
“Notified individuals have been provided with best practices to protect their information and have been reminded to remain vigilant in reviewing financial account statements on a regular basis for any fraudulent activity,” the release said. “It has also been recommended that affected individuals review the explanation of benefits statements that they receive from their health insurance providers and follow up on any items not recognized. For the individuals whose Social Security numbers were impacted, complimentary credit monitoring was offered.”
An unauthorized individual or individuals potentially accessed and acquired information from portions of Labette Health’s network between Oct. 15 and Oct. 24, 2021, the release said. Hospital staff suspect a foreign hacking group was involved, based on the IP address. The system was hacked by phishing emails.
Following a review and analysis of the breach, Labette Health on Feb. 11 determined certain files that may have been accessed contained personal or protected health details of employees and certain patients who received services at Labette Health, which included the full name, Social Security number, medical treatment and diagnosis details, dates of service, prescriptions, Medicare or Medicaid number and/or health insurance information.
“This incident does not affect all patients of Labette Health, and Labette Health does not necessarily maintain all of the information listed above for all patients,” the release said.
Once learning about the issue, Labette Health took steps to secure its network and mitigate additional harm, the release said.
“Labette Health also immediately launched an investigation in consultation with outside cybersecurity professionals who regularly investigate and analyze these types of situations to determine whether any sensitive data had been compromised as a result of the incident,” the release said.
The attack did not involve ransomware. Cyber experts have not found any evidence of files on the dark web, the release said.
Brian Williams, Labette Health CEO, referred the Sun to the press release and did not issue further comment.
Following the breach, the release said Labette Health strengthened its network and implemented more security improvements recommended by third party cyber security experts.
The hospital set up a toll-free response line for people to ask questions: (833) 774-1216, 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Friday. Labette Health is also offering a complimentary one-year membership of identity theft protection services through IDX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.