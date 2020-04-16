FREDONIA — The Wilson County Health Department announced its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
The patient that contracted the coronavirus was identified as a woman over age 90. While the global pandemic’s mortality rate has hit the elderly the hardest, the patient was released from the hospital after she was declared fever-free for 72 hours and the onset of symptoms had been more than seven days.
The test results confirming a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 were received Wednesday.
The Wilson County epidemiology nurse is working to trace anybody who had close contact with the patient who contracted the virus. According to the department, those people will be notified as soon as possible with recommendations for their next steps.
KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries
The Kansas Department of Transportation expresses its appreciation for employees celebrating state years-of-service anniversaries in May. KDOT is proud to acknowledge them for the long-term dedication they have provided to the state of Kansas.
Local employees cellebrating:
30 years - Wayne Erikson, Equipment Operator Senior, Erie
20 years - Debra Bailey, Admin Officer, Chanute
USD 101 board
plans special meeting
ERIE — The USD 101 Board of Education has scheduled a special board meeting 6:30 pm Monday, April 20.
It will be provided Virtual Zoom for all atttendees.
On the agenda is discussion with possible action on Student Course Requirements.
