MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – A water-rate hike could be imminent for residents of Humboldt. The city council mulled the options during Monday’s regular monthly meeting, as they look to replace nearly 100 percent of the town’s water lines.
City Administrator Cole Herder has been gathering info on the project for months, while also working behind the scenes with BG Consultants’ Bruce Boettcher. Boettcher was present for Monday’s meeting and delivered further insight into the project. While nothing has been officially approved, the project is estimated to be north of $11 million, and will increase water bills by $17 per month under one plan, and approximately $20 under another.
“It’s an enormous cost,” said Herder. “You’re talking about $11 million and raising rates almost $17, best case.”
Boettcher’s report detailed the scope of the water system improvement plan. He touched on distribution and storage improvements. The distribution improvements entail replacing the town’s remaining systems, while storage improvements include rehabilitation of the town’s three water towers.
Another major item of discussion was whether or not to move forward in 2021 as it relates to project funding. Boettcher discussed specific grants and loans that would enable the project to move forward this year. He then advised the board to maximize grant funding and low interest rates, while minimizing user rate impacts.
“Interest rates are not ever going to be lower,” Herder said. “And interest rates are huge when it comes to paying off a 40-year bond issue.”
Current Humboldt water rates are $22.62 for the first 1,000 gallons, with an additional $8.26 tacked on for overage. The $8.26 multiples based on the amount the user goes over.
“It’s hard to go back and tell people we just raised rates on everything, and now we’re going to have to raise them again,” Herder said, alluding to an ordinance issued in 2018 that raised water rates by three percent for three consecutive years. “Right now, your rate would be $55.60 if you use 5,000 gallons. At the end of this project, your rate is going to be close to $75.”
Herder said the water lines are aging and deteriorating.
“It’s a maintenance issue we’re not going to be able to keep up with,” he said. “The question is not ‘if’ we replace them, but ‘when.’ So we can either spend the next 10 years talking about this and see the price increase three percent per year for 10 years, or we can make the decision to move forward now and in 10 years it will be done — and last 100 years.”
One of the ideas floated under storage improvements included the elimination of the town’s oldest water tower. Erected in 1905, it stores 75,000 gallons. Herder referred to any decision pertaining to that as a “political hot potato.” Since the other two water towers hold a combined 500,000 gallons of water, the recommendation from BG Consultants was that the city does not need the 75,000-gallon tank.
BG Consultants felt it would be more cost-effective to spend $80,000 to tear it down, as opposed to spending twice that amount every 10 years to paint it. Herder predicted the community will potentially be split on the decision.
‘’Some people are going to come out and say ‘yes, tear it down and get rid of it,’” he said. “Other people are going to say ‘no, it’s a historical landmark.’ That’s a process you go through, and it should be about a six-month long process. But we don’t have that much time before this project goes in. I think we can defer that question one more paint cycle and maintain the tower that much longer.”
Herder said his preference is to keep the tower. He noted a chemical spill north of town in early 2020, with the 75,000-gallon tower serving admirably as an emergency backup.
“We had a disagreement with exactly how much water we had because we don’t have a good way to measure the actual volume of water left in the tanks,” Herder recounted of the incident. “My opinion was that we were within hours of running out, causing low pressure, which would have resulted in a boil order if we even had water to boil. So I think without the 75,000-gallon tank, we would have run out. That was worth a lot to not have the whole town run out of water.
“It’s my professional opinion that we should preserve the infrastructure we have and not tear it down at this point. Because if you ever decided you needed it again, you’re talking 10 times the price to replace it.”
Herder added that he does not want to divide the council over the issue.
“I don’t think we have time or information to solve this issue right now,” he said.
Herder suggested there’s no product quite like H2O.
“Where else can you get a product delivered to multiple places in your house for $240 a year?” Herder posited, with that dollar figure reflecting the projected increased price. “You can’t buy bottled water that way. They won’t deliver it to your house, put it in your refrigerator for you, and run it through your ice machine. This water comes directly to you. All you have to do is turn on a faucet and it’s there. It’s just a resource we’ve become so dependent on.”
