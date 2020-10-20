At the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, President Brian Inbody explained how employee testing for COVID-19 has been implemented.
“We have had requests to add employees to the testing group,” he said. “Working with Neosho Memorial Regional Medical
Center, we now have added this capability as well. The first group tested this last Friday, and yes, I was one of the ones tested. We can test 5-10 employees per week on a strictly volunteer basis.”
He noted this testing does not replace testing for those who are symptomatic.
Also in his president’s report, Inbody said in response to the CDC, CERT has taken steps on heating and air ventilation.
• HEPA filters will be added to the Wellness Center and to the Choir/Band Room where “heavy breathing” is commonplace. There are already ionizers in those spaces. The choir sings in special masks and the band often practices outside or with “socks” over the bells of the instruments.
• College HVAC systems will bring in a higher percentage of outside air than the standard mixture.
• HVAC systems will run longer in the day, after occupancy ends, cycling more air through the ionizers, better purifying the air.
This month’s Ben Smith Service Award recognizing an employee that goes above and beyond to help the college achieve its mission by giving outstanding service to members of the school’s constituencies is Kevin Burkholder, safety officer.
Personnel
Trustees accepted the resignation of Marty Moyer, instructor – HVAC (Lawrence). His last day will be Dec. 18. The also accepted the resignation of Ted Babin, instructor – Sociology (Chanute). His last day will be Dec. 21.
Hired were Kayla Medley as Talent Search Academic Advisor, start date Oct. 26, and James Togbah as assistant soccer coach, start date Nov. 1.
Following an executive session on employee matters, the board approved the termination of the employment contract of Whitney Haynes, effective Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.