MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr is seeking wage increases for her personnel. The request came during Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission budget work session.
Starr requested approximately 8 percent in pay increases for most NCHD staff, with the lone exception being Stephanie Henry. Henry heads the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) breastfeeding peer counselor program, and is also one of only a handful of certified lactation consultants in Kansas.
Through the aid of a WIC grant, Henry’s lactation consultant duties are soon set to expand into other counties as she assumes the role of regional breastfeeding lactation consultant.
Starr is asking for a significant bump in Henry’s pay, from $16.88 per hour to $40 per hour — $83,200 annually, far surpassing Starr’s annual salary of roughly $53,000.
The funding for Henry’s wage increase will eventually be reimbursed by the WIC grant, Starr said.
“(The state) asked us to set our costs, and I want to explain that the state will pay all of that,” Starr told commissioners. “We can set our own salaries and request that, and then we will visit with WIC and see if that is what we think we can do.”
Starr indicated that WIC considers between $35 to $45 hourly as fair compensation for the grant-funded position, which Starr said the state wants to turn into a permanent position, and one that is renewed on an annual basis.
“So we stopped at $40 (hourly),” Starr said. “That’s a $50,000 increase.”
Starr said that this is a can’t-miss opportunity.
“While we will pay for it (upfront), they always (reimburse us),” she said.
“I’m just concerned that we do that raise and then they do something different with the (funding),” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore.
Starr replied that if the contract is modified, Henry’s wages will automatically revert back to her previous pay.
“There’s a lot of things we funded to do while (expecting) reimbursement from the state and they withdrew the funding,” Galemore said. “A lot of things.”
“You are correct,” Starr said.
Galemore added that he’s not opposed to it, but seemed doubtful that the county will be able to approve such funding for the foreseeable future, as the grant runs annually from October to October.
“I just want to make sure (Henry) doesn’t think this will be ongoing in that fashion,” Galemore said, explaining that her wage is conditional upon the grant funding.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said that it’s tough navigating some of the grants.
“The tricky part for us as far as budget is these grants don’t come out until July or October,” she said. “So you don’t know now, when we’re setting budgets for ‘23, what new grants might come along. So we’re going to have three months of a new budget that we may not get reimbursed for in ‘22, but we have the expense of.”
“As you know, grants change every year,” Starr said. “Sometimes we get more, and sometimes we get less than we expected.”
Klaassen lauded Henry for her work within the county.
“Stephanie and what she does – encouraging young mothers to breastfeed – has become very important,” Klaassen said. “Now seeing the lack of (baby) formula, her job just seems so much more important. It’s wonderful what she does, and a great highlight for the county that we have someone that will be in the region helping these young mothers, so I’m very excited.”
Starr is also requesting a vehicle, as Henry and potentially other personnel will need one for additional travel.
“We just need a good used vehicle for your department,” Klaassen said. “The grant will probably reimburse the county, just not provide a vehicle.”
Starr framed her presentation around the unique stressors created by the COVID-19 pandemic, stretching her department thin over the past couple of years. Starr’s total proposed NCHD budget eclipsed last year’s, checking in at roughly $638,000.
“We make a difference,” Starr told The Tribune of NCHD, which has a total of nine employees. “There’s nobody that brushed their teeth this morning that shouldn’t thank public health.”
Despite recently receiving a raise, Starr noted that her pay is lagging compared to other department heads. In addition, Starr is one of the longest-tenured county employees.
See Thursday’s edition for additional details from the budget session.
