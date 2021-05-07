The Neosho

Kayla O’Neal said opening the Neosho restaurant at 209 W. Main was her lifelong dream. She and her friend and supporter Jay Witt brought back the “Charlie,” a chili and fries dish served when the location was Bob’s Café. The spelling of Charlye changed, though, as that is that name of O’Neal’s daughter. 

 Greg Lower | Tribune

A longtime Chanute eatery has entered a new phase while bringing back an old favorite.

Owner Kayla L. O’Neal opened The Neosho restaurant March 26, which she said was a lifelong dream. The opening date was in memory of her grandmother, and she has redecorated the restaurant with items from Neosho County history.

O’Neal previously worked at Richey Pharmacy in Erie, where she lives, and she was with the Prairie Ridge Golf Course for more than 12 years before that.

The Neosho location has had several owners and tenants since it was Bob’s Café. O’Neal has a menu of upscale sandwiches, and she also brought back a chili-and-fries favorite from Bob’s. Originally named the Charlie, O’Neal said she used to order it and now spells it “Charlye” after her daughter.

“That dish just stays with the building,” she said.

Diners can order the Charlye in Jay’s way, named for her friend and supporter Jay Witt.

“You know it’s someone’s first time eating a Charlye when they don’t ask for a knife and fork,” Witt said. The Charlye Jay’s way comes with grilled jalapenos and onions.

Witt urged her to open The Neosho and said he called her when he saw the Caddyshack - one of the previous restaurants at the location - was for sale. They aren’t sure how long it has been a restaurant, because the further back they go, they find more layers.

The Neosho has five employees and is open 11 am to 2 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 5 to 9 pm Wednesdays through Fridays. There are daily lunch and dinner specials.

 

