The Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee’s overall rating for the week beginning Nov. 9 stayed green, with two of the categories listed yellow and one red.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate dropped to 92 percent, meaning eight percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate increased from 7.41 percent to 8.49 percent, with 44 out of 474 COVID-19 tests given out resulting in positive cases. This number again earned a yellow rating.
USD 413 continued in the red category for the two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 55 new cases were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks, up from 32, This again drew a red rating. Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (decreasing) moved back from yellow to green.
The district received another green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 42 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
The grand total of cases in the district is 58, up from 45. The close contact number went from nine to 17, with 10 at Chanute High School, and household contact is 37, up from 34.
There have been 301 total students and staff in quarantine since the beginning of school — staff 40, students 261.
There are three active cases in the entire district, two students at CHS and a staff member at CES.
The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413, will meet again next Wednesday.
