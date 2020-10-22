The Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee’s overall rating for the week beginning Oct. 26 stayed green, with two of the categories listed yellow and one red.
Districtwide, USD 413 again had an absentee rate of 93 percent, meaning only seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate increased to 6.48 percent, with 28 out of 433 COVID-19 tests given out resulting in positive cases. This number earned a yellow rating.
USD 413 continued in the red category for the two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 36 new cases were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks. This again drew a red rating. Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (stable) dropped back from red to yellow,
The district received another green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 44 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
The grand total of cases in the district is 31. The close contact number is 17, including 15 at Lincoln Learning Early Learning Center, and household contact is 12.
There have been 234 total students and staff in quarantine since the beginning of school — staff 33, students 201. There is only one active case in the entire district, a bus driver, and no other cases for students or staff.
The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413, will meet again next Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.