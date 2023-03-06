MATT RESNICK
Kellen Adams’ days as USD 413 Superintendent may be numbered.
Now in his fourth year guiding the district, Adams completed a whirlwind interview with Leavenworth USD 453 on March 1 for its soon-to-be-vacant superintendent position.
Entering Monday night’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting, Adams was one of four finalists for the position.
“Nothing is known yet at this time,” Adams told The Tribune.
Adams said that the 11-hour interview process included building tours and meetings with district officials.
“It was pretty much an all-day affair, and I was able to meet with a couple of different key stakeholder groups,” he said, culminating with an interview conducted by the USD 453 Board of Education. “I would like to think that I put my best foot forward.”
Adams said he submitted the application in mid-February. If selected, Adams plans to remain with USD 413 until the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.
“My contract would end June 30,” he said. “That would give me, as well as the school board, a chance to transition appropriately.”
It would behoove the board to hire Adams’ replacement prior to his departure, Adams said.
“Once the board makes their decision on where they’re going to go, I can begin working with that individual once I know who that is,” he said. “I’m committed to ensuring it’s a smooth transition.”
From the perils presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to districtwide budget cuts to the ongoing transgender restroom controversy, Adams’ tenure in Chanute has seldom been smooth sailing.
Of the nearly 300 school districts statewide, Adams said that he has previously identified around 20 districts as opportunities that he would be open to exploring.
“It is a small number of districts, and I mean small,” Adams said. “I think it’s less than 20 in the whole state that I’ve identified as potential districts that I’d ever even apply for. This district checked a lot of boxes.”
Adams said that this is the first time he has applied for another job since being hired here in the spring of 2019.
“And I’ve had several opportunities to apply elsewhere,” he said. “In round numbers, there are 60 to 70 superintendent vacancies statewide per year.”
The average tenure of superintendents statewide is less than three years. For example, Fort Scott USD 234 is on its fourth superintendent in eight years. Adams said that pressures related to job security are not at play. The 413 BOE approved an extension of his rolling three-year contract in December, taking it to 2026.
“This potential move was not motivated by that,” he said. “I have a good working relationship with the board, and feel like we’re still making an impact.
Adams said that there is still work to be done.
“We still have four months left, and I hope we can keep moving the needle forward with the remaining time,” he said.
Adams believes he will be leaving the district in a better place than it was prior to his hire, citing deferred maintenance costs for district facilities.
“Because of that, I feel that our facilities are in a much better spot,” he said.
Despite criticism of masking policies, he believes his pandemic decision making was correct.
“I would argue that how we were able to navigate it allowed us to continue to remain open and be able to educate our students,” he said.
Adams also believes his handiwork on staffing and budget cuts due to loss of enrollment struck the proper cord.
“We’ve come out on the other side of it and have lived to tell about it,” he said.
Adams said that he has never viewed his tenure at USD 413 as a stepping stone to perceived greener pastures.
“This wasn’t personal against individuals of the community. This was my wife and I deciding what was best for our family,” he said. “I have been fully invested in this community the entire time I have been here.
“I have lived here and paid taxes. I have literally invested here,” he said of purchases made through the Chanute Land Bank. “If I get this job, after I leave I’m going to continue to be invested here.”
Adams said he was told there was a housing shortage, and that he wanted to assist with remedying the problem.
“As a result, I have literally invested in this community,” he said.
Other considerations
Adams said that Leavenworth’s overall student population was appealing. With approximately 3,700 students, it is among the largest Class 5A districts in the state, while USD 413 is roughly half that size. Leavenworth High School averages 1,350 students per year.
“Looking for a chance for advancement — it’s a larger district,” Adams said.
Adams earns an annual salary of $143,221, and that figure is likely to be higher at Leavenworth.
“That’s generally how it works with a larger student population,” he said.
Adams indicated that the potential move will increase the likelihood that he and his wife will be employed by the same district.
“We were looking for a place where Corrina could be a part of the district, and Leavenworth has that opportunity,” Adams said. “We’ve had that desire to work in the same district, we really have.”
Corrina Adams is a third-grade teacher at Humboldt Elementary School.
“It’s just tough. You kind of lead two separate lives,” he said. “For example, we don’t have the same (district) calendar.”
Adams cited other positive attributes for his interest in joining the Leavenworth school district, chief among those being its early learning program. Viewed in some educational circles as a model program, several USD 413 teachers toured the program’s facility last year.
“They have a very robust early learning program,” he said.
Leavenworth’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program is also on solid footing, according to Adams.
“They have an expanding CTE program,” he said. “CTE is certainly a passion of mine.”
Adams further noted that USD 413’s CTE program is well-positioned for future success, with the recent opening of the $5.5 million Mitchell Career and Technology Center. Under his watch, the board of education approved a $500,000 donation to the Neosho County Community College facility.
Adams said that he came away from the interview impressed with the district’s diverse population. The USD 453 website describes the high school as “comprehensive and cosmopolitan.” Adams said he gained much knowledge on the topic during his interview.
“They have 37 flags flying in front of the school. Each flag represents one or more students from that country,” he said. “I’m not just talking racially or ethnically diverse. Obviously, economically as well.”
Geography checked another box, Adams said.
“I really like the presence that the military has and what it provides,” he said of Fort Leavenworth.
Adams said he’ll be confident and comfortable in either role.
“I’m going to trust that if the good Lord wants this to happen, he’s going to make it happen. If it is not meant to be, I’ll be right back here,” he said.
