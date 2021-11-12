MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Community College’s overall enrollment figures are down 1.8 percent when compared to the same time period a year ago.
The slight dip, however, is an improvement when comparing the enrollment numbers to those of several years out.
“We’ve typically been down anywhere from 5 to 9 percent,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody during his report at Thursday evening’s Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting. “We’re now only down about 1.8 percent, and a lot of that has to do with our spring enrollment coming in sooner than we thought it would. In a lot of ways, we’re well ahead of where we were last spring.”
Enrollment for the fall semester at the Chanute campus is down roughly 3.5 percent when compared to the 2020 fall semester, while the Ottawa campus enrollment declined by 7.5 percent. Also part of the equation, online enrollment is down by more than 17 percent.
Those figures are somewhat offset by enrollment numbers for the categories of hybrid (plus 3.5 percent); Ottawa off-campus enrollment (plus 16.6); and Chanute off-campus enrollment (plus 6).
Enrollment figures for the condensed four-week winter semester are down by a total margin of 28.2 percent from the previous year. Online winter enrollment is down 34 percent, while hybrid is at 25 percent.
The school’s winter semester figures are somewhat misleading, as the school is down just five students from last year, with a current tally of 27.
“When you have that small of a semester and that few students, it doesn’t take much to have a big swing,” Inbody said. “We don’t see a lot of enrollment in the winter semester until about the last week of the (fall) semester.
“That’s when students figure out they’re about to flunk a class, and won’t be eligible next semester unless they sign up for something — and they jump into a class really quick before they lose eligibility. We always see that happen in the first and second week of December. This is going to see some wild changes between now and when that semester begins.”
Spring enrollment numbers are currently up 11 percent overall. The Chanute campus spring snapshot comparison is currently plus-34 percent, with total credit hours up by 543. Inbody told the board he does not anticipate the trend to hold.
“I don’t expect it to, but I’d like it to,” he said.
Inbody noted that hybrid spring credit hours are surprisingly down by nearly 40 percent. Hybrid courses combine online and face-to-face instruction. For example, enrolled students may attend class half the time and spend the other half completing their coursework online.
“Look at the headcount,” he said. “We had 58 enrolled this time last year in hybrid, and now we have 72 enrolled. But the credit hours are lower (463 to 281). So it could be that fewer students took more classes last semester, and this semester are only taking one hybrid class.”
Inbody indicated that NCCC will not absorb an overall financial hit due to the enrollment numbers — this year or next. That’s as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic-related Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).
“It will make up for any enrollment losses for us through the federal government,” he said, adding that HEERF will extend through the conclusion of the 2022-23 school calendar.
“The deadline to spend it is May of ‘23” Inbody said. “And we’ve already informed the federal government that we will be using it on the last day to get all the time we can out of that.”
Election results
Election night on Nov. 2 resulted in the unseating of incumbent trustees Kevin Berthot and Jenny Westerman. The pair was defeated by Bryan Schulz and Martha McCoy, while incumbent Charles Boaz dominated the five-person race as the leading vote-getter.
Inbody believes that this marks the first time during his 19-year tenure at the college that there’s been a contested election for a trustee seat.
“Typically, we have three openings and three people running for it,” he said. “This is my first experience with a contested election. I’ve never had to come to ‘meet the candidates night.’ So that was a unique experience for me.”
Inbody said he is appreciative of anyone who places their name on a ballot.
“Because there’s a lot of public scrutiny,” Inbody said. “These are people that are just trying to help. They don’t get paid and they have to give up plenty of their time.”
He noted that those who run usually do not have a hidden agenda.
“They’re doing it out of the goodness of their heart and because they want to make that organization a better place,” he said. “Those are the people who should be treasured, because it’s a lot of work for an unpaid position.”
Schulz and McCoy were in attendance as citizens for Thursday’s meeting.
During a short break prior to adjourning into executive session, Inbody met with the new trustees.
“There’s a lot of different rules and regulations,” he said, noting that the brief meeting was designed to get them up to speed for what’s to come.
He said that not everyone knows the school as well as they may think they do.
“A lot of people think they know about the college, but I always liken it to an iceberg,” he said. “You’re seeing the tip of the iceberg, but it’s rather massive under the water.”
Inbody added that some incorrectly believe NCCC is a mostly athletic institution.
“We have about 250 college athletes, but upwards of 2,000 students,” he said. “So athletes make up only about 10 or 12 percent of our total student body. And our nursing program is bigger than our athletic program.”
Greenhouse project
During his Strategic Plan update, Inbody shed light on the school’s Greenhouse project. Now in its initial phase, the project is moving forward with the distribution of a faculty needs assessment.
Action on a bid for the purchase and installation of a greenhouse kit is likely set to take place at December’s regular meeting.
Of the $85,000 budget, a total of $60,000 will be covered by an individual donor’s proposed three-year gift. The remainder of the cost will be drawn from the science lab improvement fund. The Greenhouse project is expected to be completed by summer.
Ongoing support of the greenhouse will be provided by a 10-year, $40,000 gift from the aforementioned donor. Additionally, a pledge letter will be completed prior to breaking ground on the project.
The board recessed into a lengthy executive session in order to consult with attorney Kent Pringle for advice concerning potential litigation pursuant to the open meetings exception for matters protected by attorney-client privilege. Also invited into the executive session were Dr. Inbody, as well as the school’s Vice President for Student Learning, Vice President for Operations, and Chief Financial Officer.
