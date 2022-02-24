MATT RESNICK
Low in cost — but high in quality.
That’s the motto for USD 413 Foundation’s Prom Dress Room, where an exquisite array of dresses and other fashionable apparel can be rented for $15.
The Prom Dress Room was conceived around 2015, and is located on the second floor of the Chanute Recreation Center. After starting out with a modest selection of prom attire, it has since come to house more than 1,100 dresses. Additionally, there’s a smaller selection of suits and related attire for rental.
All proceeds from the rentals go directly to the Chanute High School After-Prom fund.
“We have all shapes, sizes and colors,” said USD 413 Foundation President Cassie Cleaver.
Rentals are not relegated only to prom events, Cleaver said.
“We rent them to anybody, year around,” Cleaver said. “So if somebody wants to go on a cruise or has any kind of formal event, we rent to them. Obviously, we’ll take anybody’s money for a great cause.”
Cleaver added that districts outside of USD 413 can also rent, and that USD 505 Chetopa-St. Paul has been heavily involved with rentals in recent years.
“Generally, we rent about 75 to 100 dresses a year,” she said. “We’ve even had kids in Oklahoma come up. Kids come and rent a dress and return it when they’re done.”
The Prom Dress Room is something that is highly beneficial to students, Cleaver said.
“There are a lot of kids who have used this service to be able to afford to go to prom,” she said.
Cleaver added that more than half the dresses are new with tags and are primarily donated by Kansas City-area boutiques.
“So kids are able to come and get a $500 or $600 dress they can rent for the night for $15,” she said. “It’s been really great for the kids who have used it.”
There’s a separate program through Chanute High School that assists students with renting tuxedos, as the Prom Dress Room does not furnish those.
“A teacher will get in touch with us if they feel like it’s a student that legitimately needs a tux, and we will rent one through one of the shops here in town,” she said. “It’s a basic black and white tux, and we usually have donors who will sponsor a kid for a tux.”
Cleaver said they always welcome new donations.
“We take dresses and accessories,” she said. “Shoes, jewelry and anything like that.”
The Prom Dress Room also allows use of its attire for musicals and other district-related activities.
“They probably used 10 or 15 of the dresses for the fall musical,” Cleaver said. “If we have anything the teachers or students can use, they’re always more than welcome to use it.”
Cleaver added that the impact on students cannot be understated.
“We’ve had girls in tears when they find (a formal to wear),” Cleaver said, noting that it was the end of a long road for some students and parents who had been searching for an affordable prom dress. “It’s made a big impact on individual kids.”
Appointments must be booked in advance and can be arranged at http://bit.ly/USD413Dress
